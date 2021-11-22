Presentation of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain 2021 at Los Naranjos Golf Club.

Los Naranjos Golf Club, headquarters of Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain 2021, served as the optimal setting to bring together the main entities and organizations involved in its implementation and present this last appointment of the 2021 calendar of the Ladies European Tour. Joao Pinto, tournament director and representative of the Ladies European Tour at the event, offered a great headline in his speech that perfectly sums up everyone’s feeling: “This tournament is the golf party, and there is no better place to celebrate this party than Andalusia and the Costa del Sol ”.

The harmony between all the speakers gathered at the Marbella club bodes well for the last great women’s golf week of the year, which will feature a spectacular international team led by stars of the stature of Carlota Ciganda, best Spanish in the world ranking, Atthaya Thitikul, leader of the Race to Costa del Sol, or Catriona matthew, captain of the European teams that have prevailed in the last two editions of the Solheim Cup. The exquisite collaboration between the different institutions and companies that support this Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain and the future Solheim Cup 2023 was evident in the statements of their representatives.

Nuria Rodríguez, territorial delegate for Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration of the Junta de Andalucía, highlighted the projection offered by the tournament to Andalusia: “This sponsorship provides the opportunity to have an excellent platform to improve the positioning of the Andalusia brand as a leading golf tourist destination, not only because of the wide offer of a hundred courses with those that it has, but also for its excellent communications, its wide hotel offer and the varied offer of complementary tourist products that accompany this sport, ”highlighted the territorial delegate, insisting on the positioning of Andalusia as a safe destination for the celebration of large events with all the guarantees.

Margarita del Cid, CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, also wanted to highlight the impact and dissemination offered by both the tournament and the Race to Costa del Sol, a mainstay in its communication strategy: “This year the Open is held at Los Naranjos Golf Club, a unique setting that acts as a magnificent ambassador of the courses that our Costa del Sol offers. As you know, the tournament is also the last appointment of the Race to Costa del Sol, the ranking of the Ladies European Tour sponsored by Turismo Costa del Sol, which is a resounding commitment to women’s golf and it is already giving us an important diffusion of the brand and image in markets of special interest for the destination ”, Margarita del Cid recapitulated. “Today is undoubtedly a day of celebration and satisfaction for the joint work, a day that encourages us because it seems that we are beginning to exit the tunnel and begin to regain the normality of tourist activity, also in the golf segment, all with the sights set on a dream that is closer: to receive the Solheim Cup on the Costa del Sol ”.

For its part, Manuel Cardeña, Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Sports of Marbella, highlighted the role of these major sporting events to reinforce the image of one of the jewels of the Costa del Sol: “For yet another year, our city is hosting a tournament of such relevance as the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, a competition which continues to strengthen our brand as a privileged destination for sports practice and to host events of international stature. With the Solheim Cup 2023 in the spotlight, this Spanish Open is an ideal test to warm up our engines and a new opportunity to showcase all our attractions, “said Cardeña, who emphasized” the great level that we are going to in this edition. to be found in the sports field, which will be an important promotional claim when it comes to continuing to attract fans to enjoy golf in our city ”.

Gonzaga Escauriaza, president of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation, praised the quality and prestige of Los Naranjos Golf Club, and highlighted the unity of action in the great women’s golf events that take place in Andalusia and the Costa del Sol: “The commitment made by the institutions must be classified as outstanding Andalusian and Malaga publics for golf, to show everyone that our sport can be played in November and December on the Costa del Sol, both for its weather and for the quality of its courses. On the horizon, as if that weren’t enough, we have the organization of the Solheim Cup 2023. Together, we are going to make ourselves a golfing reference all over the world, and this Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain is a good proof of that ”, he concluded the president of the RFEG.

Julián Romaguera, director of the Los Naranjos golf club, Joao Pinto, director of the tournament and Alicia Garrido, executive director of Sport & Business, outlined the actions that will be carried out during the week of the tournament, placing special emphasis on sustainable and solidarity actions that will be carried out by the Make-A-Wish foundation. They also highlighted the extensive television coverage of the event, which will have three hours of live daily from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28, and whose signal will be broadcast, among other channels, by Teledeporte, Movistar + Golf and Canal Sur.

This is how the week of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain, whose prologue will take place on November 24 at 5:00 p.m. in Puerto Banús, where Carlota Ciganda will give the coup of honor at a ceremony sponsored by Reale Insurance and that will have the participation of Make-A-Wish Spain, a charitable foundation that contributes to making the illusions of children with serious illnesses come true. The Navarrese star will hit this coup of honor on a floating green and will launch the #birdiesforwishes challenge to his tournament companions.

The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain 2021 It is held at Los Naranjos Golf Club from November 25 to 28 and is part of the Solheim Cup 2023 program, an event declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP) and which provides important tax advantages to participating companies. The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain has the main sponsorship of Andalusia, Costa del Sol and Acosol, who together with the Marbella Town Hall, the Benahavís Town Hall, Reale Seguros and the rest of the collaborators and organizing entities make this event possible.