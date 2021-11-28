Frank Vogel is 48 years old. And he’s a champion NBA coach. That’s already on his resume, one that includes building some iron Pacers (those of Paul George, David West, Roy Hibbert …) that aspired to the title and that turned every step of the Heat into a visit to the dentist. big-three (LeBron, with whom he later shared the side, in front) to Indiana. Vogel raised the first LeBron-Anthony Davis project out of nowhere, right after Kawhi Leonard’s no that left, in theory, the team’s rotation shivering. He won the bubble ring and turned the Lakers into a defensive hell machine. Hell, his Lakers started the next season like a shot: 21-6 on February 12. Ten months have not yet been completed. Vogel led the West in the impromptu pandemic All-Star Game and everything was going smoothly.

Then came the injury, the problems, the reconfiguration for the third year followed by the squad and a confusing renewal, with a very low profile for a coach who has just been a champion and a very opaque message from the Lakers. With various readings. And when a matter like this has several readings, it is that surely the correct one is the bad one. Vogel signed for three years, until the summer of 2022. And when Jeanie Buss had the opportunity to make a show of confidence, a vote for stability and a gesture of grace after that exhausting last season in which everyone was exhausted and everybody got injured, gave Vogel an extension … one year. Only until 2023. And without fanfare or grand staging. For many of those who have spent time in the NBA barracks, the real message was thunderous.

The 2021-22 season has started, again, with many injuries. We still don’t know what, not 100%, the Lakers imagined by Rob Pelinka, with more attacking talent but hardly any defensive specialists, would be like. And trust the 19 year of LeBron James, who turns 37 in a few days. The great problem solver, perhaps the greatest in the history of the League, had to deal with his fight against Father Time and the integration of Russell Westbrook, an already very delicate matter and in which LeBron has been involved, not to be forgotten, by your own wish. He asked for that move when the Lakers were testing others (DeMar DeRozan, Buddy Hield …).

The challenge was too risky, let alone with a coach arriving without any sense of back by the franchise less than a year and a half after achieving a ring that took exceptional tactical work in its genesis. Since then, ever since they were proclaimed champions in Florida, the Lakers have tried to include talent to shore up a winning formula: LeBron, Davis and a host of tremendous defensive specialists … who too often helped very little in attack. More shooting, more game generation without the need to crucify LeBron with extreme loads of responsibility, more points for the second unit … Not only have the Lakers not found it but, in that search, they went overboard and ended up leaving the rotation without the players who made Vogel’s defensive dungeons work (a beauty when they work): Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews, interiors who played Florida roles like JaVale McGee and Markieff Morris …

Overall: the Lakers took the defenders away from a defensive coach and left him with a roster with possibilities and talent but strange, unbalanced and with the need to adjust to a third star, a delicate matter in any case, also called Russell Westbrook . And they did not sign an assistant with the ability to act as an offensive coordinator, NFL-style, when the market offered alternatives like Terry Stotts and with Jason Kidd already in Dallas. Plus: With an extension of only one year and which seemed reluctantly signed, Vogel’s situation seemed extremely weak. It always has. Less than a year and a half after being champion, just a few months after being an all-star coach.

Vogel makes strange rotations, he is stubborn in his ideas and does not give any feeling of maximizing the options in attack of a team that plays horribly badly, spends stretches of many minutes without producing and fits embarrassing partials that in which he loses sight of the rival or he lets out advantages that he has amassed, when he does so. And in return, the defense that had been fearsome in the previous two seasons has disappeared. Without strong high eaves, without the muscle that got inside and, above all, without specialists such as bulldogs on the outside, an essential matter. Those POA (point of attack) defender roles in which Caruso and Caldwell-Pope were essential. The Lakers do not defend, they do not close the rebound and they are erratic and too trusting to talent in attack. What’s that? A bad team. How do they play? Like a bad team. What results are they achieving? Those of a bad team. With many injuries, yes, but also with an absolutely sweet schedule in this first (and horrendous) stretch of the season.

The problem is not so much that Vogel continues or not, with all that involves firing a coach so prematurely, and more to one who made you champion almost before yesterday, as there is no plan. Vogel’s departure could be justified if it is thought that there is a better way of doing things, which was wrong in the summer but can be corrected in time. No: this smells more like whoever can for himself, throwing the dice, looking for the guilty. In that sense, the normal thing is that if Vogel falls, David Fizdale, a coach who had disappeared from the NBA after a horrific experience as a head coach in Grizzlies and Knicks, would rise. With a complicated character and with no more baggage than having been Spoelstra’s assistant in the LeBron Heat. And with the suspicion, a priori, that he is not a superior tactician in attack but is much worse in defense than a Vogel that, it should be remembered now, was not the first option when he arrived, in 2019. Monty Williams, Tyronn Lue. .. All that floats in the air, a mist barely dissipated by, no less, a champion’s ring. And all that means that, after the cartoonish loss against the Kings, there may be news soon. For Vogel, for Fizdale (still assistant, of course) and for some Lakers in which the future seems black. Absolutely black. Vogel is not to blame for everything, Vogel has done himself no favors and is making a lot of mistakes. Fizdale seems anything but an optimal solution. Three statements that, all together, scare a lot and fix little. This is how things are.