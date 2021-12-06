Shawn Mendes releases song dedicated to his breakup with Camila

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes shared a piece of the song in networks and quickly the lyrics were related to his sentimental situation, his break with the singer Camila Cabello.

After two years in a romantic relationship, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello decided to put an end to their engagement.

According to different sources, their romance disappeared, as due to their busy work schedules, the relationship was becoming obsolete and complacent, so they decided to continue their separate path and remain friends.

It is worth mentioning that a source close to the former couple revealed that it was Shawn who started “the conversation” of their separation, and although at first Camila did not take it in the best way, then she understood that it was the best decision for both.

It may interest you: Shawn Mendes talks about quarantine with Camila Cabello

In this way, a couple of weeks after confirming their breakup, Shawn Mendes announced his new song called It’ll Be Ok, which is apparently dedicated to his romantic outcome with the former Fifth Harmony member.

Through Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a preview of his new single, and in the verse you hear “Let’s do it, is this going to hurt?”

This is how because of this small preview, Shawmila fans think that the new song will address the details of the break between the celebrities.

According to how his song progresses, the singer recounts how he sees that both begin to distance themselves and begins to face that the end of their romance is in front of them.

I have begun to imagine a world in which we do not coincide. It is making me sick but I know that we will heal and the sun will rise ”, he assures.

In addition, in the song Mendes also describes how in their relationship they both dreamed of a future together, however that failed to be.

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy for you. Everything will be fine. If we can’t stop bleeding, we don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay. I’ll love you anyway, ”he sings in the chorus.

On the other hand, while Cabello has admired walking the streets of Los Angeles and being restrained by friends while riding a horse, the singer was seen in the cold of Canada.

Speculation about his breakup has not been long in coming and while the former Fifth Harmony reported that his periods of anxiety could have contributed, sources close to the couple assure that he took the first step, as we mentioned earlier.