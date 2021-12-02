Shawn Mendes talks about the quarantine with Camila Cabello | Instagram

Recently, the famous singer Canadian Shawn Mendes spoke of the quarantine days with his ex-partner Camila Cabello and the singer’s family, as they lived together for quite some time.

As you may recall, during lockdown for the pandemic, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes found themselves living together in Miami.

And that is why the singer has spoken about those days and has moved the fans of both.

Sadly, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes a couple of weeks ago confirmed their separation after two years.

However, the singer gave an interview a few days ago before it was known about his break with the also singer.

It may interest you: Camila Cabello reveals why she ended her relationship

In it, Shawn spoke extremely beautifully and about those days closed by the contingency, in which he shared with Camila Cabello and with her family.

Shawn Mendes commented that those days of confinement in the midst of the virus pandemic were very beautiful to create the foundations of what would be a good relationship with Camila Cabello.

I spent most of that part of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family. It was very beautiful and very special. I often see photos from that moment and love its simplicity. It was great, we spent the day riding our bikes. I haven’t ridden the bike that much since I was 12 years old, ”Shawn Mendes said.

In addition, he made it very clear that he now admires Latinos many more, since the singer has Mexican and Cuban roots.

We made dinner together and many other normal things. Latino culture is so beautiful, so it was very healing for me to be able to fully immerse myself in it, ”added Shawn Mendes about this coexistence.

And although Shawn Mendes describes it as a quite beautiful stage, it was the cause to a large extent of the separation of the couple and thus Camila Cabello uncovered the reason.

After spending that time of confinement, the schedules of both singers became extremely busy again and that made the dynamics inevitably change.

Since being always together, unfortunately they happened to see very little, and then the rest is history.

On the other hand, the singer of ‘Don’t Go Yet’, as you may remember, announced a year ago that she suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and stress problems associated with her demanding work, something that unfortunately also affected their relationship.