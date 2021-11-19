Emilio Marquiegui-Marca

Even if the WBO welterweight world champion starts as a favorite Terence crawford (37-0, 28 KO), this Saturday at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas he will have the biggest rival he has faced to date, his American compatriot Shawn porter (31-3-1, 17 KO).

A world champion in two stages, with two wins in each of them, and with wins and losses against the greatest of the welterweight division.

Porter has won world champions like Danny Garcia or the current WBA monarch, the Cuban Yordenis Ugás, while he has lost only three fights, but in very close decisions by the judges against champions such as Kell brook, Keith thurman or the current WBC and IBF monarch Errol spence, with which he forced a tight split decision.

He has never been run over in a ring, he has always fought to the end, and his effort is so overwhelming that it is their rivals who dream of the final bell.

Of powerful physical strength, at 34 he is still very aggressive, with a thunderous rhythm of a disco at rush hour, pressure, resistance, a constant problem over twelve rounds.

After a long and successful amateur career with nearly three hundred fights, debuted in 2008 and five years later he was already world champion, being his trajectory of constant confrontations against the greats, he has never shunned any illustrious of the division. Their fights are all like the one on debut day, “Until I quit boxing, I will always do my best”.

Crawford is one of the best of all the weights today, but he is blamed for not having top-level rivals. This time he will have a nightmare in the ring, a fighter with four world titles and difficult, very difficult to beat. Porter’s tenacity and insistence are unique and he feels mature, his experience and knowledge make him more respected than ever. Crawford will have to get the best of himself to be able to control Porter, it will be a vibrant fight.