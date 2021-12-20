In 2019 Shazam! – 88% to the big screen, and despite having a quite different tone to what had been previously raised, especially with the films directed by Zack Snyder such as The Man of Steel – 55% or Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27%, their response to the critics and the audience was quite good. With certain touches of comedy, the film directed by David F. Sandberg managed to take advantage of the essence of the superhero.

Keep reading: Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Harpies, dragons, cyclops and more creatures are featured in the concept art of the film

It must be recognized that this one is not like the others; We are talking about an orphan boy who experienced rejection from his biological mother, and when he receives magical superhero powers, we see a boy playing with these new gifts that allow him to anesthetize his pain for at least a moment. However, if there is a superhero, there must also be villains, and that’s when Billy Batson needs to take things more seriously.

Despite the success of the film, his relationship with the DC Extended Universe and the other characters already raised seemed uncertain, and it was even somewhat confusing that Black Adam had his solo film before appearing with the character of Zachary Levi since they belong to the same comics, but it seems that the producers prefer to handle things little by little. At the end of the first movie, Superman appeared, although we only saw his body and not his face – perhaps because they just wanted to give us a little proof that they were in the same universe, or simply because no agreement was reached with Henry Cavill.

Now that the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, it is expected that the protagonist begins to establish more within the DCEU and, perhaps, that at some point he will team up with the other superheroes that are still available such as Aquaman, Flash or Wonder Woman. In fact, new rumors have pointed out that Gal Gadot will have a cameo – from head to toe – in this sequel. According to what The Illuminerdi reports (via Comic Book Movie), there are plans for the Amazon to have a key place in this story.

Continue with: DC FanDome: Shazam! Fury of the Gods introduces its villains in its first trailer

Unlike other cameos in superhero movies, Gadot’s was not intended to catch the audience’s attention or be a surprise, but rather his arrival would serve as a support to consolidate the superhero’s place, no longer as a lucky child that he obtained. Superpowers. It is worth mentioning that there are things in common between Diana and Shazam; first, that they are directly related to the world of the gods of Greek mythology, and second, Zeus is the father of the superheroine, while the protagonist carries the letter of each immortal old man in his name and the Z refers precisely to the highest god of Olympus.

If this happens, it would be the return of Gal gadot with Wonder Woman costumes after Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% which premiered last year, that’s not counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League release – 82%. Also, in some leaked photos from the set of The Flash, trucks with photos of the heroine have been seen, so it will be a more indirect cameo. Finally, Patty Jenkins is developing what we will see in the future in the third installment of Wonder Woman – 92%.

It may interest you: Zachary Levi wants to be Mr. Fantastic and says his dream was to be Deadpool

Shazam! Fury of the Gods It will hit theaters until June 2, 2023, and is expected to have more sequels in which his encounter with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam comes true just like in the comics, and maybe it won’t be long before you see him reuniting. with more members of the Justice League.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');