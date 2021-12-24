

The ring cost $ 32,000 and he sold it for $ 10,000 when he ran out of money.

Photo: SHVETS production / Pexels

An unusual event has occurred within an Alabama court of appeals, where a judge determined that a woman had to return money to her ex-partner considering that he had become illicitly enriched and his ribs.

It turns out that this story dates back to Christmas Eve 2018, where the woman’s ex-boyfriend gave her an engagement ring, which was made of diamonds and half a carat of gold, so the jewel was valued at about $ 32,000.

Months later, the couple began to talk about wedding plans and this gradually fractured their relationship; Finally, Their relationship ended in September 2019.

After the separation, the ex asked him about the ring. First, she told him that she had thrown her into a lake but finally ended up admitting that I had sold it in 2020 for about $ 10,000, after he lost his job.

In March of that year, The former filed a formal complaint against the girl, which he modified in August to claim that the woman had unfairly enriched herself with the sale of the ring.

“[La mujer] knew the $ 32,000 engagement ring was a gift conditional upon marriage [con la denunciante] insofar as it was offered with the marriage proposal, and that only if [la mujer] agreed to marry [la denunciante] He would have the right to receive the ring as a gift, pending the future marriage, “said the man.

The Baldwin County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the bride in January 2021, stating that since the couple had not set a date for the wedding and the man had given no written or oral conditions on which the ring.

The man appealed the ruling, and the Alabama Court of Appeals sided with him, ruling that his ex should not sell the ring due to the marriage agreement that comes with this item.

Now, the woman must return the money.

It may interest you:

* She fell in love with her fiancé’s father and they became parents

* Police find rings stolen from a couple in Texas and save the wedding

* Soldier asks his girlfriend to marry him but she rejects him for details in the petition