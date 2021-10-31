10/31/2021 at 1:00 PM CET

A 9-year-old boy was found dead this Thursday night in Lardero, a town located five kilometers from Logroño, after several witnesses affirmed that they had seen how a man took the minor by deception, the Government Delegation in La Rioja has detailed.

The detainee, who He is 54 years old, he is a neighbor of Lardero and of Spanish nationality, was on probation since April 2020, after having been convicted of the murder and sexual assault of a young woman, whom he stabbed 17 times in 1998 in Logroño, five years after being sentenced for another sexual assault.

The crime has shocked the residents of this Riojan town, while some witnesses have affirmed that when they located the 54-year-old detainee at the door of his house, “he came out with the child in his arms saying that he had fainted and that he was I had found it there “, according to ‘El Diario Vasco’.

This did not convince one of the witnesses, who was able to verify that the child was already unconscious

The presence of the detainee, Francisco Javier AlmeidaIn that neighborhood, he had already raised suspicions from some parents in the area. As explained by another of the people who helped search for the minor once his disappearance was known, he has assured that the Police already had evidence that something could happen. “I called myself a few days ago because they tried to take my daughter,” said this woman.

“It seems fatal to me that they let an ex-convict live here, 200 meters from a school, a park, and where there are many children,” said this mother, who stated that “we are afraid, upset, and we think there are no justice or protection “. “The worst thing is to leave a murderer and a rapist on the loose, after having alerted the police,” he stressed.

On probation

The detainee, Francisco Javier Almeida, 54, is a resident of Lardero and has a criminal record for sexual assault in 1993, for which he was sentenced to 7 years in prison, and for murder and sexual assault, in August 1998, sentenced to 20 years and 10 years, respectively.

As confirmed by the Government Delegation, he was transferred from another prison to the Logroño Penitentiary Center and obtained the conditional freedom on April 8, 2020. The sentence expired on August 17, 2023.

The fact that he was on probation has caused outrage from many local parents. Milagros Spain, whose son played in the park of Villa Patro and went to the school of the same name, has indicated in statements to Europa Press that he does not understand “that they take this man out, who, by the way, has not finished his sentence, which was 30 years old, so I don’t know who has decided that I was ready to go out, that we have already seen that no, “he stressed.

This neighbor from Lardero has pointed out that “what a coincidence that she has come to live in front of a school!”, And “she has already tried to take two other girls.” He has indicated that he did not understand why he was not given notice that he was coming to live here, or “why a telematic bracelet was not put on him”, because he was a “predator”.

Indeed, Spain knew the previous victim -the real estate worker, murdered in 1998 in Logroño- of the alleged murderer of Lardero, since “he lived in the same building as him, and I was obsessed with her“In fact,” she made an appointment with him to buy the apartment, he raped her and stabbed her “and” it was horrible.