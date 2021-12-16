It was in 1959 when the world was able to meet the singer and actor Alberto Vázquez, remembered for being one of the highest representatives of the Rock and Roll era in Spanish in Mexico.

The Mexican always made a very good dumbbell with stress like César Costa, Enrique Guzmán, Angélica María, Julissa, Manolo Muñóz, and Oscar Madrigal, to name a few.

His career as a singer and actor placed him as one of the greatest singers of the golden age of Rock and Roll in Mexican territory in the decade of the 60s and 70s.

The songs and films of the star have continued from generation to generation due to his undeniable talent and some gossip that crossed the screen, as it was said that he had a bad relationship with Enrique Guzmán for the love of Angelica Maria.

This fight continued throughout the years, so they could not participate in the famous reunion that the stars had a few years ago.

They were all part of the golden age of Rock and Roll in Mexico. Photo: Twitter.

Now, the 81-year-old singer returns to give something to talk about by sharing that he married the woman who has accompanied him in the last 16 years of life and the mother of his youngest son, who is 43 years younger than him.

For love there are no ages

It should be noted that in recent years, it has been the singer who has shared that for some time he has some health problems that have reduced his day, because he even uses oxygen to stay stable.

But now, the actor shares through his social networks that he finally reached the altar with his “new wife” accompanied by an image of both, despite the fact that he had said that the wedding would be in 2022.

It should be noted that the couple met through the internet, and later decided to start a relationship, and their love was consolidated with the arrival of their son Juan Alberto, who is currently 12 years old.

The couple’s relationship has been somewhat controversial due to the great age difference between them, because even he dared to share an image of them with his wife from behind and naked.

However, that has not prevented the two from enjoying their family, although it is unknown if the union between them was by civil or by some religious rite.

Who is Elisabet Ranea?

There is little information about the singer’s new wife, since it is known that she is a woman of Spanish origin and that she is currently 38 years old.

The young woman and the singer met when she was 22 years old, and she has been with Vázquez for 16 years, as well as during the star’s most critical moments.

The couple met in 2005, two years after the singer’s wife, María del Rocío Hoyos, a cancer victim, died, so later the singer wanted to give himself a new chance in love.

