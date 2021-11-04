Kenia Guadalupe Flores Osuna, better known as Kenia Os, is an internet celebrity, and one of the Mexican youtuber with the most followers, at 22 years of age, she has developed her facets as a singer and businesswoman.

Related news

Through the famous video platform, the star of social networks has a total of seven million subscribers, to which he consents with his blog where he continuously interacts with each of his followers.

At her young age, the Mexican has known very well how to get the most out of her personality and beauty, as she has managed to move her earnings and gain her own heritage, very much like Kylie Jenner.

The Mexican star has managed to create an empire in the cosmetic industry. Photo: IG / keniaos

It was through her YouTube channel where the singer also shared with her followers her new home in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, adding that she took this opportunity to make her recording studio bigger.

And it is that in recent months, the popularity of Kenya has exceeded Mexican borders, as it has placed it as one of the most followed Mexican influencers in all of Latin America.

For this reason, it has not surprised anyone that the heart of one of the stars of international football has been stolen, and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Brazilian player of Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr.

The 21-year-old footballer is part of Real Madrid’s starting team. Photo: IG / vinijr

For a couple of months, Kenia and the 21-year-old footballer have shared a series of photos on their social networks, where they can be seen quite close together, so that the fans of both believed that they had a relationship.

How did Kenia Os and Vinucius Jr. meet?

It all started through their social networks, because on the Mexican’s Instagram account likes and comments from the Brazilian star were continuously registered, so both continued with the flirtation.

On more than one occasion, the soccer player has commented on the internet star’s publications, and they have even shared some stories together, as she has been to the old continent.

The celebrities had a good time in Spain. Photo: IG / keniaos

The definitive meeting took place a few weeks ago, when the singer had to make a sudden trip to Europe and coincidentally visited the home of the Madridistas, the Santiago Bernabu stadium.

Kenya clarifies its relationship with the Brazilian footballer

Despite what many would have liked, the star took a few moments to make a dynamic on her official Instagram account, and many question her in her friendship with the Brazilian star.

It was through the questions and answers on Instagram, where the singer clarified once and for all the ties she has with the player, which broke the hearts of many.

I have a thousand questions about this lol … No, we are friends. He is super cute to me and an amazing person. We have a lot of fun together, we are both crazy, but just friends people

The Mexican has made it very clear that they are only friends. Photo: iG / keniaos

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.