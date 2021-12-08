It is no secret to anyone that Alejandro Sanz is one of the most recognized singers in the world, as his career has crossed the borders of his native Spain.

Hits like “Amiga Mía”, “Corazón Partío” have led him to continue from generation to generation, and more so with his collaborations with celebrities from other musical genres, which have led them to continue in force.

Related news

Stars like Tini, Pablo Alborán, Camila Cabello, Laura Pausini, Marc Anthony are among the celebrities who have been able to share a success with the Spanish star, which already has its own Grammy awards.

But now her daughter Manuela has been the one who has stolen the headlines, as she has turned on social networks in a tiny bikini to promote her own clothing line.

And it is that at 20 years of age, the young woman has created, together with a Mexican partner, her own line of swimsuits that she herself is in charge of wearing with a lot of style.

It is a collection of swimsuits under the name of “Bølge Shorewear”, and the garments have a vintage air together with the Mexican influencer and designer Ana Pau Ruiz.

The young woman has decided to start in the swimwear industry. Photo: IG / manuela.snzm

“We are a Mexican company dedicated to the distribution of swimwear with a unique focus on our clients, making them feel special and better about themselves when using our products”,

The now businesswoman, aims to recover the glamor and elegance of other times based on handmade pieces with which they have wanted to pose on their social networks.

Manuela pampered her more than 98 thousand followers with a sensual image of her wearing a two-piece bathing suit in black, which has already revolutionized the 20-year-old star.

Who is Manuela Sanz?

The young businesswoman was born on July 28, 2001 when Alejandro Sanz and model Jaydy Michel were still married, and after her parents’ divorce she moved with her mother to live in Mexico.

To date, the young woman continues to live with the model and her current husband, the former captain of the Mexican soccer team, Rafael Márquez, with whom she has always had a very good relationship.

The young woman has a very good relationship with her parents’ partners. Photo: IG / manuela.snzm

It should be noted that despite the distance and the land between them, the Spanish singer and Manuela are quite close because they have confirmed it through networks.

It should be noted that the 20-year-old has inherited the talents of both parents, as she has always shared a taste for music, especially flamenco, and she also knows how to play the piano.

While on her mother’s side, the model has impressed with her modeling skills because in the poses of each image of her new line of swimsuits she has shown that she learned everything from Jaydy Michel.

The singer has always shared how proud he is of his daughter. Photo: IG / manuela.snzm

And the star has always exploited this businesswoman curiosity that runs through her veins, because during the pandemic she surprised everyone by dedicating herself to making bags.

It should be noted that both stars have expressed support for their daughter on more than one occasion, because through networks, the model has applauded her daughter’s most sensual stage.

The model has always been in each stage of the young woman. Photo: IG / manuela.snzm

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE