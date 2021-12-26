It is no secret to anyone that through social networks, several Internet users have shown their disagreement and even mockery of politicians, and in recent years they have been the governor of Monterrey, Nuevo León and his wife.

And it is that on more than one occasion, the couple has been quite controversial for their wild comments, or their way of presenting themselves through social networks, where they are very active.

Both Samuel García and Mariana Rodríguez, try to break with traditional politicians, and try to show a new way of taking the reins of the Mexican country.

From songs, costumes, and some controversies, the couple has been highly criticized on social networks and by some media, as they assure that it is a real mockery for the people.

And the fact is that the famous first lady of the state, rose to fame on the web for her fantastic phrase “phospho-phospho”, because on one occasion a video of herself wearing blooming-colored tennis shoes became viral.

Throughout the couple’s political campaign, they have been in charge of showing off their extravagant tastes through networks, and have been highly criticized by the cyber community.

However, in recent days, the former beauty blogger has been talking about her impressive change of look, since they have even compared her with one of the most famous princesses in the world.

Mexican Lady Di

The 26-year-old woman is one of the most beautiful Mexican politicians in the world, because on more than one occasion she has shown her beauty in all its splendor.

And it is that she was always characterized by her long blonde hair and her delicate and sensual features, to the extent that her fans have compared her to the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer.

However, the real comparisons came with her new look change, an aspect that has been like a “ring to the finger”, because it looks spectacular and sophisticated.

The comparison is simply physical. Photo: IG / marianardzcantu / Twitter

Despite the fact that she and her husband have wanted to give a more jovial aspect to the way of governing, the young woman has shown how to do it from her physical appearance, since her short hair gives another bearing to the woman.

The First Lady of Nuevo León put aside her long career for a short, fresh, sophisticated and sensual look, which has led to her resembling the mother of the princes of the United Kingdom, Lady Di.

And it is that not only the cut, but her features and her good taste in dressing have led her to the comparison with the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II, something in which her haters do not agree.

Thousands of fans assure that the resemblance is evident. Photo: IG / marianardzcantu / Twitter

In networks, a real debate has started on the appearance of women, as there are those who say they are very far from looking like Lady Di, without understanding that all have been roasted in the simple physique.

