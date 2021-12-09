In the Queen of the Universe drag competition, no one has to lip-synch to survive; all contestants must sing in their real voice and show that they dominate the stage.

Regina Voce, the representative from Mexico, says she is more than ready to win over the public.

Played by Mexican actor Anuar Kuri, who previously worked at Cirque du Soleil, Voce is one of the contestants in the RuPaul-produced international drag queen competition that premieres Thursday on the Paramount + streaming platform.

“She is powerful, glamorous, elegant, simple, caring, friendly, intense, passionate, and she is very live-in and very spontaneous,” said Kuri, 40, in a video call interview from Los Angeles in which she alternated between his person and his character. Also, he added that Voce is Scorpio while Kuri is Leo.

Very much in keeping with the fiery personality of her zodiac sign, Voce wore her hair and makeup in red tones combined with sparkling costume jewelry in the interview.

In terms of fashion, his style is “versatile.” In his first scenes in Queen of the Universe, he appears with jet black hair and a traditional Mexican dress with flowers embroidered in silk thread from the state of Chiapas, but he said that depending on the challenges he changed it.

“Visually I combine a lot. I love fashion, it fascinates me, so I try to be in trend, “he said. “I always try to look my best because I like that visually it is impeccable.”

Living with participants from countries as diverse as Brazil, India and France came naturally to Voce, who said he had a great time on his stage debut.

“I am very used to the international environment,” said Voce, noting that as part of Cirque du Soleil Kuri visited 65 countries with people of dozens of different nationalities. “I was very used to it, rather it is my world. I had a wonderful time… I love diversity ”.

At the moment he could not reveal if he performed a Latin music song in the contest, but said that he always tries to praise the music in Spanish and regional.

Kuri said that the art of cross-dressing came into his life first because of his acting profession, in which he lived with many dragons, and then as gay because of his contacts in the community. Eventually, she started doing it on some theater projects, taking advantage of her high-pitched voice, while a boyfriend who also did drag taught her a lot about the art.

“I completely fell in love,” he said. “After I saw it around the world when Cirque Du Soleil, I said ‘this is my thing, I have to do drag'”.

Kuri is the founder of the AnDRAGjosas company in Mexico. During the pandemic, “meditating, lonely, bored and sad,” he said he thought it was time to create his own drag after helping so many others create their characters.

His Queen of the Universe debut places him squarely in the major leagues and before an audience eager for these types of competitions. But he didn’t grow up watching RuPaul’s “Drag Race”.

“Rather, I was a fan of many other things, of art, of beauty, of women, of my mother. Regina Voce is fully inspired by my mother, a beautiful woman, ”he said. “My mother always was and is a powerful and strong woman.”

It should be noted that Voce’s mother is Italian, from Milan, “because Milan is the city of fashion and Regina is super fashion,” said Kuri, whose mother in real life is Lebanese. What the two share are their musical influences and their flair for dramatic interpretation.

“Regina Voce grew up listening to Lupita D’Alessio, Amanda Miguel, Rocío Banquells,” he said.

Voce, meanwhile, highlighted the experience in Queen of the Universe as a university in art.

She said: “I learned a lot from everyone and from myself, of course.”

With information from However