After 13 years, Britney Spears (39 years old) got his most anticipated victory. The Los Angeles court ruled that his father, Jamie, will cease to be his legal guardian. The magistrate described as “toxic” the control of the parent over his daughter and ordered the suspension with immediate effect. At the end of September, the Superior Court of Los Angeles scheduled a hearing for next November 12 in which an end will be put to this custody that, according to the singer, has another implicated.

Britney Spears He has taken to his Instagram account to harshly criticize his mother, Lynne (66), through a text that, shortly after, he eliminated. His publication, however, was previously picked up by some US media, such as Page Six, who have left his words on the web.

“I have realized that I have not smiled in a long time and my mother worries saying ‘you are acting strange, what is wrong with you?'”, Wrote Britney Spears at the beginning of her post. “Before it was a family business, but not anymore. Today I was born because I can smile, so thank you for getting out of my life and allowing me to live it,” he added before making the harsh accusation against his mother.

. @ BritneySpears calls out her mother & Lou Taylor in a deleted post:

“My dad may have started the

conservatorship… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea […] she secretly ruined my life… and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it ”pic.twitter.com/fud62YVOxl – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2021

“My father could have started guardianship 13 years ago … But what people don’t know is that my mother was the one who gave them the idea“said the singer, who also blames the official spokesman for her family, Lou Taylor.” I will never get back those years, she secretly ruined my life and yes, I will point her out to her and Lou Taylor for it, “said the Toxic interpreter.”My father was not smart enough to think of legal guardianship… but tonight I will focus on knowing that I have a new life ahead of me, “he added at the end of this ‘non-existent’ and confusing publication that came a day after the artist’s mother requested that her daughter’s estate pay her attorneys’ fees in the battle for the guardianship of the pop star.

As reported by Page Six, Lynne Spears, who never had a formal role in the case, but has been considered an interested party, paid more than $ 660,000 in legal fees. Services provided by attorneys include meetings, phone calls, emails, document preparation, and court appearances.

Despite the accusations of the singer, Lynne’s lawyers have described her as a “very concerned mother.” that he wanted to put a stop to “the daily restrictions” and the “control” that Britney suffered under the legal guardianship of her father.

Next steps

According to the Superior Court of Los Angeles, it will be next November 12 when custody will be finalized. Once the legal guardianship ends, it will be the responsibility of the prosecutors bring Jamie to justice. This was explained several weeks ago by the singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

“I think that if the authorities investigate, they could find reasons to press charges,” said the lawyer who has been investigating some Britney Spears accounts for some time. The lawyer also assured that he has evidence of misconduct and possible “corruption.”

