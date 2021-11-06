11/06/2021 at 08:51 CET

Ana Lucas

A 44-year-old woman has been convicted to penalties that add up to seven years in prison for stab her boyfriend and a friend of both in a house from Murcia, which they had gone up to for a trio after being partying in Atalayas.

The woman, a Colombian national and with no criminal record, was detained by the police on the same day of the events and sent by the Guard Court to provisional prison, where she remained for two weeks. She was released with charges and a restraining order from her former friend. Now it has been his trial, in which his defense asked for acquittal: he said that he had drunk a lot of alcohol and that is why he did what he did. The victims pointed out in this regard that they all got drunk, although they were “more aware of sex than drinking,” as the friend who was attacked in court testified.

The attacked man renounces taking legal action against the aggressor, who he says is “a piece of bread”

The facts that are considered proven took place in January 2017, when the defendant and her boyfriend met a friend in a nightclub and from there they decided to go up to the couple’s house, to continue with the party. Before they went through a store to buy nuts and five liters of beer. Once on the floor, the three people made a threesome, as they had done before, and at the end of the sexual act they began to fight, out of jealousy. The girlfriend began to reproach her partner for what had happened and also lashed out at her friend, whom she insulted with qualifications as ‘bitch’. At one point, the woman grabbed a 21-centimeter-blade kitchen knife and stabbed the man in the back. He then attacked the other young woman: he stabbed the gun in his chest. Agents of the National Police traveled to the site and found the injured woman lying on the floor, half naked and bleeding. The police also found the knife, blood stains on the bedroom floor and bottles of alcoholic beverages.

When sentencing the woman, the court takes into account the “strong passionate, sudden and unpredictable conditioning“Of those who were imprisoned. The Provincial Court of Murcia, when passing sentence, emphasizes the” anger “that invaded the accused” in a way that never before had for similar acts “, since in the previous trios never there was some conflict.

The Chamber, in fact, points out that doing a threesome is in no way “repudiable”, as well as that “the current Spanish social reality admits, in general terms, this form of common consensual sexual practice between adults and full of personal freedom. “. In addition to the sentence of seven years behind bars, he has to compensate his former friend with 10,275 euros. The boyfriend did not take action against the woman: he claimed that he neither claimed anything nor wanted any harm for her. In fact, he assured in the oral hearing that she is “a piece of bread”.