Actor Alec Baldwin finally broke the silence by making his first public comments, in person, since he accidentally shot the cinematographer. Halyna hutchins on the set of a movie, Rust, in New Mexico earlier this month, Alec baldwin He said Saturday: “She was my friend.” This is the first time that the actor has spoken publicly about the incident, since before he had only shared a couple of publications where he said that he had no words to convey the shock and sadness he felt over the accident that took the life of the director of photography of the movie.

The same day she claimed to be in contact with the Hutchins family, who are survived by her husband and son. This isn’t the first time movie prop guns have tragically taken a life on set. The most infamous incident was the tragic death of actor Brandon Lee in 1993 while filming The Raven – 92%. For this reason, Lee was a trend in social networks because people have not forgotten the equally tragic accident that took the actor, who is now remembered as a legend in addition to the role he played.

The actor first spoke publicly on Saturday when he addressed a group of photographers in Vermont whom he said has been collaborating with police every day since he fired the gun that accidentally killed Halyna hutchins on the set where it was filming Rust, your new project. This happened on October 23 and from there an investigation has been carried out, from which new details have been gradually known that show that there was a lot of neglect on the part of those who work on the film. These are the statements that The Wrap collects after TMZ shared the video where the actor is seen talking about it:

It is an active investigation in terms of the death of a woman, she was my friend. We were a very, very well oiled crew filming a movie together, and then this horrible event happened.

Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when he spoke to photographers and she filmed the exchange on her smartphone, often trying to get her husband to stop talking. Baldwin said he was speaking out for photographers to stop following his family. Baldwin called the shooting incident a “one-in-a-billion event” and that although accidents do happen, nothing compares to what happened on the set of Rust. Here’s what he shared about how rare prop gun accidents are:

But remember, how many bullets have been fired in movies and TV shows in the last 75 years. This is America. How many bullets have been fired in movies and televisions before? How many, billions in the last 75 years? And almost everything without incident.

She also said that she had been reunited with Hutchins ‘husband and that her entire family is shocked at the sudden loss following Hutchins’ accidental death:

She is in shock, she has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very concerned about his family and his son. Like I said, we are anxiously waiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has turned up.

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production entity behind the film, said in a statement shared in the wake of the tragedy that the cast and crew are “devastated” and that the company will provide advisory services to “everyone related to the film. film “while fully cooperating with investigators. through the Santa Fe Police Department. Production on the film has been halted for an indefinite period of time and Baldwin said he will be leaving acting indefinitely. There is no doubt that the impact has been great for all those involved after the accident in which the director of the film was also injured.

