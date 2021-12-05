We are going to analyze Wilfredo Tovar’s controversial bunt against Magallanes and wonder if Lions manager José Alguacil was wrong.

The day on Saturday measured the Lions of Caracas and the Navegantes del Magallanes at the José Bernardo Pérez stadium in Valencia, where the buccaneers prevailed with a scoreboard 1-0, but the play of the touch of the ball with Wilfredo Tovar remains in the air happened in the top of the sixth inning.

The game was 0-0 in the top of the sixth act and the longhairs put runners on first and second base with no outs.

It was the turn of Wilfredo Tovar who is the third bat of the team with an average of 374, but the hairy helmsman ordered the sacrifice bunt, which he did perfectly, but the following batters José Rondón and Alexander Palma did not bring the race .

That is, José Alguacil ordered to touch the ball with the best hitter in the line up as a visitor, to give him the chance to a fourth bat with an average of 230 and a fifth bat of an average of 286.

In the video you can see the play from minute seven onwards approximately.

The key move of the game:

Without a doubt it was that touch of the ball, because the game was 0-0, where the manager Wilfredo Romero of the Turks perhaps sinned when going out with Yohander Méndez to pitch the sixth inning.

Cesar Valera singled to center field. Yosmany Guerra singled to left field.

The Magellan helmsman took out the pitcher Méndez and brought in Henderson Álvarez to relieve.

The Lions looked great with Wilfredo Tovar at the plate, but the play of the match was generated with the touch, which worked because the runners advanced to scoring position, but let’s see what happened next:

José Rondón flied out to shortstop. Alexander Palma flied out to center.

Now, we will never know what would have happened if Tovar consumed the turn freely, but what is certain is that he touched the ball with his third bat, which I insist, had an average of 374.

There is a saying on the ball that when a manager orders the bunt with his third bat, he is said to have made a mistake in ordering the bunt or making the line up, because a bunt with the best batter in the lineup is not conceivable.

It will be interesting to know what the Bailiff’s explanation will be to justify the play, but it was not the best and the score was precisely 1-0.

Let’s see then what the Caracas fanatics say about the controversy:

José Alguacil has not realized that the touches of the ball are NOT worth it. Plus, playing with Wilfredo Tovar, who was hitting .383 before today’s game, doesn’t make sense. – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) December 5, 2021

If you play with the 3rd bat, either you made a mistake in the play or you made the wrong line up. – christopher brown (@ topherbrow2412) December 5, 2021

Playing Wilfredo Tovar 😳 – Guillermo Liñares (@ guille94) December 5, 2021

Tomorrow you start playing from the first ining algucil with your 3rd and 4th bat please. – Andoni M De Abreu B. (@andonimanuel) December 5, 2021

And then in the other ining the same, after receiving a ticket he sends to play, inexplicable the truth. – Andoni M De Abreu B. (@andonimanuel) December 5, 2021

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada