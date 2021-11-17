«ZenGo», the first cryptocurrency wallet with access through advanced 3D facial recognition, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. This has been announced by the company this November 16 on its website.

Users of the revolutionary ZenGo wallet will now be able to trade and save the most popular memecoin yet.

“We are excited to be one of the first cryptocurrency wallets to support SHIB, especially due to its vibrant, creative and enthusiastic community.” Said Ari Gore, ZenGo’s head of communications.

The cryptocurrency “Shiba Inu” is trading at $ 0.00004851 at the time of writing. Source: CoinMarketCap

Access protection using passwords, initial phrases, and private keys can be intimidating for new investors. However, ZenGo wallets have access with the help of advanced 3D facial biometrics, which is the main selling point and security of the application. The company’s developers argue that such an approach to security could solve existing problems related to digital insecurity when accessing cryptocurrency wallets.

The Israeli company also raised $ 20 million during a Series A funding round in April. In addition, “Samsung Next,” the venture capital fund of tech giant “Samsung,” was among ZenGo’s most notable backers.

AMC Theaters, one of the largest cinema chains in the world, announced that it will soon accept payments at SHIB

On Monday of this week, Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters. He posted through a tweet that the cryptocurrency payment platform BitPay will support Shiba Inu and therefore, AMC Theaters will be able to start accepting the cryptocurrency for online payments of tickets and concessions.

In addition to this, the AMC Theaters chain will also accept Bitcoins and Ethereum for online payments.

Director Aron indicated that this service will be available in approximately “two to four months.” In addition, he added that the company intends to become the first BitPay customer to accept SHIB as a payment method.

In the month of October, Shiba Inu reached its all-time high and positioned itself as the eleventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, amid rumors that the Robinhood Exchange could add it to its cryptocurrency offering.

As of today, Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $ 26,234,498,854, according to CoinMarketCap.

