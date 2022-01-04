The losses are spreading in the crypto market, and the major crypto meme currencies are being hit hard by it. The price of Shiba Inu has already fallen 61% from its all-time high, but will it continue to fall? Find out below.

At the time of this writing, SHIB is trading at $ 0.000033, accumulating a loss of 1.99% in the last 24 hours and 8.67% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 18 billion, making it 13th in the Crypto Online ranking.

Shiba Inu price technical analysis

On the daily time frame of the Shiba Inu vs Tether US chart, we see that the price has remained quite bearish over the past few weeks.

Since last December 4, sellers have begun to leave some signs of exhaustion, creating from there a lateral range with support at $ 0.000029 and resistance at $ 0.000038.

Now the impossibility of setting lower lows creates a certain atmosphere of hope. The possibility of a rally in the near future is increasing, but will not be confirmed until resistance at $ 0.000038 is broken.

At the moment it seems more likely that we will see the immediate support level being tested again. We may even see that support being breached, pushing the price of Shiba Inu lower in the short term. The demand zone in which this cryptocurrency is located extends to approximately $ 0.000022.

Shiba Inu price technical analysis. Source: TradingView.

Forecast

It is clear that in the short term the dominant force continues to be the sellers, even when they have not managed to mark lower minimum cash.

However, when we zoom out a bit and go to the weekly chart, we see that the major trend is still bullish, so the decline of the last few weeks may be a necessary setback before rising again.

Of course, after this cryptomeme’s mega bull rally, it’s hard to think that the gains are going to spread too much further.

However, a possible new rally of the crypto market in general, will undoubtedly promote further rises in the segment of crypto memes.

Currently, the price of Shiba Inu is close to the 78.60% level of the Fibonacci retracement tool. It is feasible that it will be sought before the fall bottoms out. Looking for the 88% retracement before rebounding to the upside does not sound far-fetched. Any of these scenarios will go hand in hand with the general behavior of the market.

To confirm that the bulls have regained control, we should expect a candle with good bullish determination or a strong increase in buying volume.

