The Bigger Entertainment team, led by Steven Cooper, has released the Shiba Inu Burn Roadmap to 2022. Much to the enthusiasm of users.

Specifically, it was announced through a tweet on December 28, by Bigger Entertainment, the first crypto record label and creator of Shib Burner’s playlists. According to the firm, there are big plans for Shiba Inu next year.

“SHIBARMY you asked for it. So we will make it happen. Bigger Entertainment has big plans for 2022. We will hold SHIB burn initiatives every month next year. “

#SHIBARMY YOU asked for it so WE’RE gonna make it happen! Bigger Entertainment has huge plans for 2022! We’re hosting #SHIB burn initiatives EVERY month Next Year! & you can read all about it here! https://t.co/PznwXoVQ8R – Bigger Entertainment (@biggerent) December 28, 2021

Bigger Entertainment Releases Shiba Inu Roadmap

Especially in a blog post, the Bigger Entertainment team wrote:

“Now that this year is ending, the New Year is fast approaching. But don’t worry, our SHIB burns won’t be a thing of the past. We have a great roadmap planned for 2022, with initiatives that burn every month.

From January 14 to February 14. The Shib Lovers merchandising campaign. And the best part is that 80% of the proceeds from all Shib Lovers purchases will be used to burn SHIB! During the week of February 7-13. We have a very special gift for all soccer fans! We will host a Shib SuperBurn event from March 13 to April 4. We can’t forget to show a little love for basketball. So of course we will introduce NFT Madness.

“There will be more details on each of these burn initiatives and upcoming burn events soon. I see you there”.

When was the token created?

It should be noted that the Shiba Inu token was created in August 2020 by a pseudonymous founder named Ryoshi.

Indeed, Ryoshi calls Shiba Inu “an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building” in the token’s White Paper. The Shiba Inu token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token.

In particular, on October 27 of this year, Shiba Inu managed to exceed the market capitalization of Dogecoin and was positioned among the Top 10 of cryptocurrencies. Obviously, this move by the crypto meme generated talking points in the crypto community.

By the way, meme coins are considered by some to be the riskiest and most disconcerting investments on the market, while others think the opposite. So it is not strange to observe on Twitter the debates, some friendly and others not so much, about the value of Shiba Inu.

In closing, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu, which started out as a meme of another meme, is now the 13th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In fact, the price of Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.00003413.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Mark Twain: “If you tell the truth you will not have to remember anything.”

