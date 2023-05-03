Shigeru Miyamoto breaks the silence on the bad reviews of Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Super Mario Bros. The Movie surpassed a billion dollars at the box office. The figures of the cinematographic adaptation of the Nintendo video game discredit the bad opinions of the specialized critics, which were registered in the preview of the film.

According to reviews found on Rotten Tomatoes, the specialists give a 59% acceptance to the film, which contrasts with the 96% of the audience worldwide. An excellent plot in the script and the great animation production were combined with the masterful performances of the voice actors and actresses.

Mario Bros (Chris Pratt) and Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) shine in the main spotlights. Bowser (Jack Black) stands as a fan favorite and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) along with Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and Luigi (Charlie Day) complete the film’s most outstanding crew.

They are condiments that make Super Mario Bros The Movie the beginning of a universe to continue developing sequels and prequels. It is something that has surprised the very creator of the endearing plumber, Shigeru Miyamoto.

The Japanese creative broke his silence and spoke about the film, the bad reviews and the expectations he had, while closely monitoring the progress of the production of the animated feature film.

Miyamoto has said that those same criticisms fueled the film’s success. He expresses that he knew it would be a hit, but he didn’t expect the fan movement to have such high hype.

“I had a level of expectation that this one would do well, but I was really surprised that it went beyond what I could have imagined when it finally came out,” Shigeru Miyamoto was quoted as saying by the site. tomatoes.

“You need a bit of luck to achieve this level of success for a movie. While many foreign critics have given the film relatively low ratings, I think that also contributed to the film’s notoriety and enthusiasm. I would be happy if viewers could say that the definition of what a movie is has changed because of this production. That shows how lucky we were,” he said.