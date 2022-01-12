Last October when the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, surprised everyone with her new and feminine appearance that she wore during the red carpet of “Eternals”, where her mother participates.

Since she was a child, the young woman has had some doubts about her sexuality, and since then she has been seen with a more manly appearance and even asked her parents to call her John, and left her long hair aside and opted for short hair. male clothing.

However, her appearance in the promotion of her mother’s most recent film work, Angelina Jolie, the young woman dazzled everyone with her new look, which showed that adolescence suits her quite well.

Shiloh was seen with a dress and with a youthful and relaxed touch, an outfit that complements quite well with tennis shoes, which left everyone present with their mouths open because she looked dazzling.

Despite the fact that it was one of his first formal appearances in a long time, the one who was not happy at all was the young woman’s father, Brad Pitt, because he did not like that his ex-wife exposed his daughters in that way.

According to the New York Post, a source close to the Oscar winner, assured that the 58-year-old actor was quite upset when he saw his daughters in the red carpets because he assured that: “Angelina is using the boys” .

It is worth mentioning that the relationship between his children and the actor is almost nil, since since their divorce the young people have remained by Jolie’s side, so the source shared that Brad’s annoyance is quite strong.

But if something has been revealed, it is that the young woman is the perfect combination among the stars of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith ”, as she looks similar to how her parents looked in their younger years, which shows the beauty of Shiloh.

Tribute to his father

What has been revealed is that the young woman has unconsciously made some small tributes to her father, which continues to show how she increasingly resembles the actor in films like “Babel” and “Troya”.

And it is that the young quinceañera has shared in each of her appearances how her masculine side has remained in the past, and now she is about to become a beautiful flower that continues to bloom in every place she goes.

It is worth mentioning that one of the looks that has attracted the most attention of the daughter of the interpreter of “Maleficent” is with her hair collected, and without a doubt, that hairstyle recalls the coolest era of her famous father.

Although the young woman has opted for a shitty gathered above her head, thousands of fans have transported him to like the actor with long hair and bun a few years ago, which gave him a rebellious and sensual appearance.

This hairstyle has been placed as the usual and favorite in the young girl, so thousands of fans have compared her current appearance with that of her father and the images have already begun to circulate on the network.

The same look was worn by the actor a few years ago. Photo: .

The young woman does not make these “tributes” consciously, since it is known that not even she has current contacts with her father, this added to the legal problems of Jolie and Pitt.

