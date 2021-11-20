It was in 2020 when it became known that Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek had been contacted by Disney to make their debut in the Marvel Universe and star in “Eternals.”

Despite the fact that both Hollywood stars have a long history in film, they have never had the opportunity to work on the same project until now, and the result has been impressive.

As professional as ever, Hayek and Jolie have taken their respective careers to another level, and Disney did not hesitate to bring them together to the point of creating not only an invaluable dumbbell, but a brotherhood as well.

Proof of this was when the two stars appeared together on the Mexican’s Instagram while celebrating Hayek’s 55th birthday.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt vs Valentina Pinault

But in recent weeks, it has been two young people who have imposed their youth, beauty and great personality, who have stolen the looks of those fans of the actresses, and it is their respective daughters.

It should be noted that both Salma and Angelina surprised the press and thousands of people when they reached the red carpets of “Eternals” by the hand of their respective daughters, these being the ones who stole the gala.

Quinceañeras have stolen everyone’s glances. Photo: .

Both young people surprised with their incredible transformation, because both appeared very changed in terms of what was remembered about them, because now they arrived as two beautiful 15-year-old flowers.

Team Jolie-Pitt

On one side is the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, who left everyone with their mouths open by looking like a whole little woman after their doubts regarding their gender identity.

Since she was a child, the young blonde showed her famous parents her taste for being a boy, and being treated, dressed and identified as such, to the point of wanting to be called “John”.

And throughout his life, he began to appear next to the protagonist of “Maleficent” looking like a child, with short hair and without a drop of makeup, but everything changed with the separation of his parents.

Angelina’s daughter has been supported by her mother at all times. Photo: .

Since then the young woman began to really see what she thought and wanted, and after a time away from the eyes of the press, she reappeared as a woman next to the Hollywood star.

For the first time since she was a baby, Shiloh wore dresses that exposed the maturity of her body, because she looked just as beautiful as her mother at that age, her last appearance was a few days ago at an event in Los Angeles.

The young woman wore a more casual look of jeans and a sweatshirt, but keeping that feminine look, tying her long blonde hair in a bun.

The young woman has gone through several stages. Photo: .

Team Hayek-Pinault

However, the Mexicans did not want to be left behind, and in the same promotion of the event, actress Salma Hayek arrived at the premiere led by Valentina Paloma Pinault.

The now 15-year-old has had to deal with those who have pointed out her for being “ugly” and not inheriting good genes from her mother and even compared to her half-sister, Mathilde.

Valentina has decided to stay away from the press. Photo: .

The young woman has always told Salma that she has no desire to follow in his footsteps, as she wants to continue out of the public eye and have a “normal” life.

However, her appearance a few months ago on the red carpet of “Eternals” left everyone with their mouths open, because adolescence has suited her quite well, since she wore a couple of dresses with points.

The young woman decided to wear loose hair and natural makeup on both occasions, but with a smoky black in her eyes that added a touch of rebellion and sensuality to her gaze.

Salma’s daughter is a sensation. Photo: .

