Neither human nor demon, a newly awakened Nahobino and his friends will have to decide what is worthy of salvation… And be prepared to sacrifice everything in pursuit of that decision. The new installment in the cult JRPG saga of ATLUS, Shin Megami Tensei V, is now available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The new trailer, Order and Chaos, sheds more light on what to expect from this hellish adventure.

A gruesome murder scene in contemporary Tokyo blocks our protagonist’s way home, and an unexpected detour leads him to lose consciousness, entombed in an unfamiliar environment. Upon awakening, he finds himself in a different Tokyo, devastated by the apocalypse, an underworld called Da’at in which bloodthirsty demons lurk until an unexpected savior appears, and by uniting with the protagonist, a legendary being is created that is not neither human nor demon: he is a Nahobino.

With his new power, the protagonist enters the Da’at, a wasteland full of deities, angels, demons and creatures of all kinds of folklores and beliefs that are in an eternal conflict for survival. The protagonist must forge his own path as he searches for answers in a battle between light and darkness that will dictate the fate of the world.

Shin Megami Tensei V Key Aspects: Unravel a story that grows in intensity as you make tragic decisions that involve sacrifices to stand firm on your ideals, positioning yourself with light or dark as you discover your role in the new world. Fight in a demon-infested wasteland with the Press Turn battle system, where you must search for your enemies’ weaknesses to take more consecutive actions. But beware, a wrong step can spell your end when you least expect it. Turn formidable enemies into essential allies by recruiting the demons you fight with through the negotiation system. Then use the demons to fuse them into more powerful creatures that suit your play style and needs. Explore an expansive post-apocalyptic Tokyo like never before, recreated in 3D using Unreal Engine 4 for the first time in the Shin Megami Tensei backbone saga.

Fans of the more traditional Japanese role and tough challenges are in luck. The Creator has fallen, and it is up to you, a Nahobino, to mediate an eternal struggle between light and darkness to decide the course of a new world not without sacrifices. Shin Megami Tensei V is out now, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

