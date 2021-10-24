The launch of Shin Megami Tensei V is right around the corner, and in our latest exclusive look at the upcoming RPG from Atlus, the study gives us an idea of ​​what players can expect from day one of the DLC’s arrival in the game. In addition to various pieces of mission-driven DLC, players can also anticipate DLC designed to make it easier to acquire certain resources, as well as a new easier difficulty option.

The Return of the True Demon downloadable content sees the protagonist visiting the Shadow World. When he arrives, Sophia hands him a Menorah that she says will bring “strength or death.” The DLC allows you to take on the strongest demons and is aimed at those looking for a challenge. If you manage to defeat the demons, you unlock their fusions and if you can defeat the demi-demon, you unlock the essence of the demi-demon.

At A Goddess in Training DLC, the goddess Artemis approaches the protagonist near the Tokyo Tower. She is looking for a worthy training opponent. If you can successfully complete the mission, you can recruit her as an ally and unlock her fusion.

The Rage of a Queen DLC sees Cleopatra stripped of her position at the Bethel Egpyt branch. After the protagonist receives a request to see how he is doing after his banishment, you unlock a new mission. Completing this mission rewards you with a chance to recruit her as an ally and unlock her fusion.

The latest significant launch day DLC, The Doctor’s Last Wish, has you searching for a missing Bethel investigator. After finding the scientist talking to Mephisto, the protagonist embarks on a new mission. If you meet certain conditions, you get a chance to recruit him as an ally and unlock his fusion.

In addition to those missions, players can also earn the Mitama Dance of Wealth and Mitama Dance of EXP DLC, which greatly increase the spawn rates of rare demons that drop expensive relics or earn you EXP, respectively. The Wealth DLC makes earning Macca so much easier, while the EXP DLC makes grinding so much easier. Atlus is also releasing the Mitama Dance of Miracles DLC, which increases the spawn rates of rare demons that drop Glory-granting items more efficiently.

In addition to the paid DLC, a free Security Difficulty DLC is also planned to add an easier difficulty setting for anyone with little experience in RPG or SMT, or for someone who wants to play the game with little resistance.

While much of the information provided by Atlus this month focused on DLC, the studio also gave us a look at its second game modes. Once you finish the game and finish the game, you can choose between two different modes a second time. Newborn mode transfers your Demon Compendium and enemy analysis data, but doesn’t drastically alter the difficulty. Reborn mode transfers your protagonist’s level, abilities, demons, Macca, and items to the new save file, giving you an easier replay experience.

Shin Megami Tensei V, as well as all of this DLC, launches on November 12 for Switch.