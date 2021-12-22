The time has come to say goodbye to one of the most acclaimed anime titles of the last decade among international audiences. The epic story of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) enters its climax with the new episodes of its final season, but will it meet the high expectations of fans?

Here are all the essential information you should know about the conclusion of the saga created by Hajime Isayama:

The Attack on Titan franchise

Shingeki no Kyojin has its origin in the homonymous manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, which was serialized in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine between September 2009 and April 2021. The Kōdansha publishing house compiled the work in a total of 34 volumes and has sold more than 100 million copies around the world.

In this story, humanity was on the brink of extinction many years ago after the appearance of the “Titans”, giant creatures that devastated entire cities and devoured all the people they encountered. The survivors managed to take shelter in a fortified city with high walls, which is said to be the last bastion of civilization. However, that relative peace is interrupted by a chain of tragic events that will reveal the true origin and purpose of the Titans.

The print has inspired numerous spin-off manga, light novels, live action movies, tons of merchandise, and of course, a hit anime adaptation comprised of 75 episodes, numerous specials, and four compilation movies since its premiere in 2013.

What will Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Part 2 be about?

The Eren Jaeger saga heads to its final conclusion in the next batch of Attack on Titan episodes. We will pick up the story with the Marley Army launching a counter-offensive in the Shiganshina district.

Pony Canyon provides the following synopsis:

“The lines between friend and foe become even more blurred. The War for Paradis breaks out in Shiganshina and, as the battle continues, the true intentions of the masterminds behind the current world situation become clear… ”

Production team and cast

Production continues in the hands of the MAPPA studio (Jujutsu Kaisen), which replaced WIT Studio for the final season. The main staff will be headed again by director Yuichiro Hayashi (Dorohedoro); screenwriter Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan; Vinland Saga); character designer Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro); as well as composers Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan; 86: Eighty-Six) ​​and Kohta Yamamoto (86: Eighty-Six).

The series will also feature the return of the main cast of Japanese voices:

Yūki Kaji (Eren Jaeger).

Yui Ishikawa (Mikasa Ackerman).

Marina Inoue (Armin Arlelt).

Hiroshi Kamiya (Levi).

Hiro Shimono (Conny Springer).

Romi Park (Hange Zoe).

Ayane Sakura (Gabi Braun).

Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner Braun).

Manami Numakura (Pieck Finger).

Natsuki Hanae (Falco Grice).

Toshiki Masuda (Porco Galliard).

Takehito Koyasu (Zeke Jaegar).

Release date and where to watch Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Part 2

The second part of Attack on Titan: The Final Season will premiere on January 9, 2022. The series will be simulcast once again on Crunchyroll and Funimation in Latin America; that is, the episodes will be available on both streaming platforms a few hours after the end of their broadcast on Japanese television.

Funimation confirmed that the series will also feature a simuldub in Latin Spanish on a date to be confirmed.

Source: CinePremiere