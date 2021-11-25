

The French Government reported the death of 27 immigrants after the sinking of a boat.

The French Government reported that 27 immigrants died after the wreck of a boat that tried to go to the United Kingdom from the French coast.

Both the president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, had pointed out in the afternoon that 31 people had died and that another two had been rescued alive, but he corrected the figure later.

The France Info station confirmed that the figures for that tragedy ended in 27 deaths and two rescued.

The event was considered by the International Organization for Migration as the incident that has caused the biggest loss of life in the canal since data collection began in 2014.

The local Maritime Prefecture pointed out today in a statement that, without taking into account that shipwreck, the forces of order carried out throughout the day other rescue operations in the waters of the Pas de Calais Strait in which 106 people were rescued .

“France will not allow the English Channel to become a graveyard“Macron said in a statement released by the Elysee.

The president assured that “everyone” in the Government is shocked by “this tragedy that hurts everyone in the privacy of their values” and that requires “expanding” immediately multinational efforts to avoid “other similar tragedies.”

The regional authorities highlighted the risks of these maritime crossings in the area, where “the weather conditions are often difficult”, making this route “especially dangerous” and even more so in winter, “when the water temperature drops.”

For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and shocked” by the accident after an emergency meeting with his cabinet. It also launched a call to stop the groups that transport migrants illegally.

“It also shows how vital it is that we step up our efforts to break the business model of criminal groups that are sending people into the ocean in this direction,” he added.

