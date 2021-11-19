

Zac Stacy of the Memphis Express looks on before the first quarter against the Birmingham Iron on March 24, 2019.

Photo: Joe Robbins / .

The former NFL player, Zac Stacy starred in a new domestic violence scandal, after brutally assaulting his son’s mother, while the infant was present at the address where he lives.

This violent episode that occurred last Saturday specifically at 2 in the afternoon, was recorded by some apparently security cameras that you were outside the victim’s home.

In the video you can see how Zac Stacy literally lifts and throws his son’s mother from a cabinet onto the TV which ends up falling on top of the victim after he falls to the ground showing signs of pain.

With the woman on the floor, the former player selected by the St. Louis Rams in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, He seemed to leave the place, however, he turned to prevent her from getting up and then he returned and struck again even though the victim begs him not to.

After the violent acts, the woman asked the authorities for a restraining order against Stacy in which he explained in detail what happened.

“He hit me several times on the head. I begged him to stop because the baby was on the couch, a few feet from where he was hitting me. He picked me up and threw my television, which began to fall and turned to see that I did not get up, “says the mother of the child is her statement.

“While I was on the floor, I was yelling at how destructive it was, He picked me up and threw me against the baby seat. He told the baby that he loved him and left, “added the woman.

Stacy he was chosen in the fifth round of the 2013 Draft by the Rams, out of Vanderbilt University. In his rookie season, he rushed for 973 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The former running back was projected to be the 2014 starting runner, but He was not up to the task and after that season, he was traded to the Jets, where he played 8 games in 2015 and was cut in the following preseason, retiring in 2017.

Read also:

– Beat the wind: The new viral challenge in American football training [VIDEO]

– VIDEOS: Tom Brady gave unforgettable gifts to fan who gave him the ball of his 600 touchdown in the NFL