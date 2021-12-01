Jay beiler, young American, found a Pacific Football Fish on Black’s Beach, located at San Diego, California. The man was taking a walk on the beach a few minutes after sunset, when he discovered the unusual specimen.

"I've never seen anything like this before," Beiler said. "You know, I go to the beach quite often, so I'm familiar with the territory, but I've never seen an organism that looked as scary as this," he said in an interview with NBC.

“At first I thought it was like a jellyfish or something, and then I went and looked at it a little bit more closely, and some other people gathered around it as well, and then I saw that it was a very unusual fish,” Beiler said.

“It’s a nightmare thing, the mouth almost looked bloody!”, He pointed out surprised, “I’d say it’s almost a foot long,” he added.

Beiler took three photos of the beast and continued on his way. Days later he sent the images to NBC 7 San Diego, in which the fish can be seen with a mouth full of sharp teeth that resemble knives, while on his forehead he has something that looks like a lamp.

The media sent the images to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, to learn more about the rare animal. According to experts to the local American media, it is one of the largest species of abyssal fish, the Himantolophus Sagamius, which was recognized for the first time in 1918 by the Japanese Shigeho Tanaka.

“This is one of the largest species of monkfish, and it has only been seen a few times here in California, but it is found throughout the Pacific Ocean,” Ben Frable, the manager of the marine vertebrate collection at that time, explained to NBC. institution.

The male of this species may never eat during his adult life: “they are only there to reproduce”, according to Frable. That specimen appears to have approximately 18 inches long and one foot from top to bottom. The one found last week and the one found in 2001 were the only two found locally.

As a curiosity, it should be noted that it is a fish that became famous in the movie ‘Finding Nemo’ and that its main feature is the antenna with a bioluminescent tip coming out of his forehead.

Although they inhabit all the Pacific Ocean, from California to Chile, passing through New Zealand or Japan, The truth is that it is not usual to see them on the beach because “they live in depths ranging from 300 to 1,500 meters.”

"I've never seen anything like this before," Beiler said. "You know, I go to the beach quite often, so I'm familiar with the territory, but I've never seen an organism that looked as scary as this," he said in an interview with NBC.

