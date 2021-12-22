John brinton parke, from Hartford, Connecticut He was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer that affects the kidneys. At the time, her first child, Briton, was just 6 months old.

After learning of his illness last January, Jb Parke, 33, who I worked in an airline, had surgery to remove the tumor. Later the doctors performed the corresponding chemotherapies; as well as some clinical trials that, unfortunately, did not help reduce cancer.

Four months later, Parke received the news that his illness was terminal, so he and his wife, Haley Parke, decided to have a second child.

“Since the diagnosis was terminal, we decided to make the decision to have another child 10 months after the delivery of our first child,” Haley Parke said in an interview with Good Morning America. “We wanted to make sure that our son had a brother and we were hoping that my husband would have more time with our second son,” she added.

It was then that last April, Haley Parke got pregnant. using a frozen embryo that the couple had stored after undergoing a in vitro fertilization (IVF) for your first child.

John Brinton Parke and Haley Parke

(Good Morning America)

Cancer continued to spread in Jb Parke’s body, while he and his wife hoped that doctors could extend his life as long as possible.

Notwithstanding November 28 Jb Parke had to set an emergency boarding school in Hartford hospital for complications of cancer.

On Wednesday, December 1, doctors at the hospital met with the couple to notify them that his life expectancy had been reduced to just a few days. But the due date was still three weeks away.

After this pressure, the couple decided to ask the doctors for an induction to give birth. “Without hesitation, the ICU team contacted the chief delivery physician. They offered me an induction as soon as I was ready,” Haley Parke wrote on her Facebook account.

“I kissed my sweet husband goodbye and told him to be strong and to hold on to me and the baby; he said he would,” she stated.

Facebook

That same night the hospital staff began the induction in the hope of perform a rapid and vaginal delivery. However, the hours passed and the labor of giving birth was not accomplished.

The next day, Thursday, December 2, a team of doctors entered Haley Parke’s room to inform her that her husband’s health condition was deteriorating rapidly and that he could not last for more than a few hours, for which he was told that a Caesarean section or your husband would not have the opportunity to meet your son.

“Without hesitation I said ‘let’s go’ and we did,” he wrote. “In a matter of literally a minute, I was in the operating room, and just 20 minutes later, our son was born,” he said.

The nurses gave the woman her baby to kiss and then carried him two floors up to place on his father’s chest.

“Jb’s vitals instantly improved. He also recognized that our son was there doing little nods and sweet moans,” Haley Parke stated.

After caring for the mother, the hospital staff transferred her to the same room where her husband was, who later died.

The baby was named John beeson parke, Jb Parke, in honor of his father. He is currently healthy after spending a few weeks in a hospital incubator.

With information from Univision.

