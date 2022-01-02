

The shooting began after a fight broke out at the party, on the west side of the city, shortly before midnight.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Three people died and four others were injured after a shooting recorded during a party to ring in the new year in Mississippiaccording to a police report.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks told a news conference that the shooting started after a fight broke out at the party on the west side of town, shortly before midnight.

Seven people in total were shot, three of whom were confirmed dead by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer: Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis.

Switzer said Dubose and McCord died of their injuries at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport; Lewis was taken to Singing River Hospital, also in Gulfport, before dying during life-saving surgery.

For their part, three people, two men and one woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Fulks said. A fourth victim remains in critical condition at Memorial Hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

How the shooting happened

An initial investigation revealed that “a large crowd” of people had gathered on Lewis Avenue when a “physical altercation” began, Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said at the news conference; the fight escalated to the point of detonating firearms.

“It is unfortunate that such a tragic incident has occurred in such a great neighborhood,” Ryle told reporters. “When there is a party where there is alcohol, drugs and assault rifles, it is a recipe for disaster. And last night, this was proved once again as fact, “he added.

So far, he said, partygoers involved in the incident have provided “minimal assistance” during the investigation.

Ryle pleaded with all witnesses to the shooting to contact the police with any information they might have about the incident. He said “it takes a community effort” to address gun violence.

“With such a large group of people, there are those who know what happened [mismos] they are not showing up, “Ryle said, asking witnesses to” take a stand “and speak” so that we can have justice for our victims. “

Also read:

· Employee killed during warehouse robbery in New York; Jersey gunman arrested

VIDEO: Man is shot in the legs outside his apartment in Brooklyn

Mother was gunned down in front of her home in Queens, New York early in the morning