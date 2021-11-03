The attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the woman in charge of the gun that actor Alec Baldwin fired and that led to the tragic death of Halyna hutchins, director of photography; They said the incident could have been an act of “sabotage” by disgruntled members of the filming of the film “Rust”.

Related news

A lawyer for the armory told the “Today” program, of the chain NBC, that Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of dummy bullets and “had no idea” where the real bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins.

Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed (Instagram)

“I think someone who would do something like that would want to sabotage the set, would want to prove a point, would want to say that they are unhappy,” he said. “And we know that many had left the set the day before,” he said.

“And the reason they weren’t happy is that they work 12-14 hours a day. They didn’t give them hotel rooms around the area. So they had to drive an hour to Albuquerque and back and they’re not there. happy, “he said.

“We have a period of time between approximately 11:00 and 1:00 on that day when the weapons were at times without supervision. So there was the opportunity to manipulate the scene,” he added.

Also, when asked why Gutierrez-Reed left the guns unsupervised, attorney Bowles said the producers had asked her to fulfill additional duties as “accessory assistant” and she was busy with them at the time of the shooting.

“You can’t rule out anyone at this point,” Bowles said. ?? We know that there was a live round in a box of fictitious rounds that should not have been there, “he said.

AP

Notably, the researchers found around 500 rounds of ammo ?? a mixture of blanks, blanks and possible live bullets ?? in the set.

Last Friday, authorities found at least one .45 caliber bullet in a truck at the location.. Robert Gorence, Gutiérrez-Reed’s second attorney, mentioned that the truck “It was completely unattended at all times, giving someone access and opportunity.”

For his part, the Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, You said last week that there was? some complacency? in the way the weapons were handled on set.

He also reported that most of the research focuses on Gutierrez-Reed and the first assistant director David halls, who handed the weapon over to Baldwin shouting “cold weapon”, indicating that the weapon was safe to use.

Prosecutors have not filed criminal charges in Hutchins’ death. So much Baldwin What Gutierrez-Reed they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

The attorneys representing Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the woman in charge of the gun that actor Alec Baldwin fired and that led to the tragic death of Halyna hutchins, director of photography; They said the incident could have been an act of “sabotage” by disgruntled members of the filming of the film “Rust”.

Related news

A lawyer for the armory told the “Today” program, of the chain NBC, that Gutierrez-Reed loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of dummy bullets and “had no idea” where the real bullet that killed Halyna Hutchins.

Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed (Instagram)

“I think someone who would do something like that would want to sabotage the set, would want to prove a point, would want to say that they are unhappy,” he said. “And we know that many had left the set the day before,” he said.

“And the reason they weren’t happy is that they work 12-14 hours a day. They didn’t give them hotel rooms around the area. So they had to drive an hour to Albuquerque and back and they’re not there. happy, “he said.

“We have a period of time between approximately 11:00 and 1:00 on that day when the weapons were at times without supervision. So there was the opportunity to manipulate the scene,” he added.

Also, when asked why Gutierrez-Reed left the guns unsupervised, attorney Bowles said the producers had asked her to fulfill additional duties as “accessory assistant” and she was busy with them at the time of the shooting.

“You can’t rule out anyone at this point,” Bowles said. ?? We know that there was a live round in a box of fictitious rounds that should not have been there, “he said.

AP

Notably, the researchers found around 500 rounds of ammo ?? a mixture of blanks, blanks and possible live bullets ?? in the set.

Last Friday, authorities found at least one .45 caliber bullet in a truck at the location.. Robert Gorence, Gutiérrez-Reed’s second attorney, mentioned that the truck “It was completely unattended at all times, giving someone access and opportunity.”

For his part, the Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, You said last week that there was? some complacency? in the way the weapons were handled on set.

He also reported that most of the research focuses on Gutierrez-Reed and the first assistant director David halls, who handed the weapon over to Baldwin shouting “cold weapon”, indicating that the weapon was safe to use.

Prosecutors have not filed criminal charges in Hutchins’ death. So much Baldwin What Gutierrez-Reed they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE