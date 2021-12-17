Key facts:

NFTs can be purchased with cryptocurrencies, debit and credit cards.

The Beta program is only available to merchants in the United States.

Shopify, an e-commerce and payment services company, continues to make strides in the non-fungible token (NFT) market. Now offers the service of creation and sale of collectible tokens or NFT through its platform.

To offer this new service, the company partnered with GigLabs NFT, a company that focuses on providing tools to generate, mint and sell NFTs based on the Flow blockchain. But, as can be seen in the Shopify portal, using the applications of its partners, NFT can also be minted in Ethereum, Polygon and Near.

The option is enabled for merchants enrolled in Shopify Plus. There, merchants can create and sell NFTs in their store located on the platform. Interested parties will be able to trade their tokens “in minutes and without having blockchain experience,” according to a statement.

This is announced, after last June, it began to facilitate its affiliate merchants the possibility of creating their own marketplaces on their websites to sell their collectible tokens, as noted by the president of the company, Harley Finkelstein.

Sale and creation of NFTs

According to the Shopify website, the NFT Beta program, this only available to plus merchants in the United States. Shopify Plus members interested in adding the GigLabs NFT app to their account should contact GigLabs.

Shopify is expanding the possibilities for creators with a new world of community commerce. Source: @harleyf.

NFT fans who wish to purchase collectibles can make payments through Shopify Payments, Shop Pay, cryptocurrency, credit or debit cards, among others. Customers who purchase the NFTs They will be emailed to them so that they can then add it directly to their wallets.

Robleh Jama, Shopify Product Manager, said they have a “growing ecosystem of NFT apps,” demonstrating their “commitment to offering merchants an accessible approach to selling digital assets directly through their Shopify stores.”

First companies to launch NFT on Shopify

In writing, Shopify reported that BreakingT and Infinite Objects are the first companies to launch NFT using the GigLabs NFT app on their platform.

The intention of both companies is “develop a new source of income and deepen customer loyalty. Both brands worked closely with GigLabs to design and create the application, “they added.

Shopify and bitcoin

Although entering the world of NFTs is something relatively new for Shopify, the cryptocurrency sector, it is not something unknown to the company.

In 2020, they started accepting bitcoin after partnering with BTCPay, and they offer the open source service with support for integrating multiple functions in stores using Shopify, an online sales processor used by more than 1 million stores worldwide, such as as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Internet stores that use Shopify for their commerce have the possibility of running software that allows them to have a self-hosted payment processor, with the characteristics of a bitcoin wallet.