Christmas is getting closer to us and related material begins to fill social networks. A very interesting commercial from the postal service in Norway was shared through Instagram that features a romance story between Santa Claus and a middle-aged man. The goal is to celebrate the decriminalization of homosexuality in the country 50 years ago and the video is being received with huge praise. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Santa Claus is one of the most popular figures of Christmas. Its annual reach is so amazing that we always see it in store windows, persuading us to buy the gifts of our loved ones. Above his Turkish origins and transformations that occurred over time, Santa Claus remains a powerful force in the collective memory, always linked to the holidays, peace and brotherhood.

The red Santa Claus appears as one of the protagonists in the recent commercial of Posten, the postal service in Norway. The story presents us with a man of middle age who meets Santa Claus on Christmas night, feeling a crush from the first moment. The man is visited by the gift giver once a year on December 25, so they don’t have much time to get to know each other; However, each date is an opportunity to move forward in the relationship and eventually both of you take the big step towards something bigger. The video is available on all social networks but has achieved a greater impact on YouTube, a platform where it already has more than a million views, at least its version is English subtitles. It is important to mention that the website has disabled dislikes, so we cannot be certain that the number of likes is higher; at least the comments are supportive.

Monica solbergPosten’s marketing director made some very important statements about the commercial for the LGBT Nation medium:

Posten is an inclusive workplace with great diversity, and we would like to celebrate the 50th anniversary with this beautiful love story. In last year’s campaign, Santa was mad at Norway Post for taking the ‘business’ from him. This year, Santa is happy that the Norway Post can ease him a bit, so he can be with the one he loves.

Solberg He is well aware that, despite the positive comments his new Christmas commercial has received, there will be a part of Internet users who will attack him due to his discriminatory positions. The executive ensures that the company has everything necessary to face such adversities. In social networks like Twitter, a greater reach of the video is observed and the support is as surprising as it is charming. Here the rest of the statements:

As always, the main objective of the campaign is to show that Posten never stops renewing itself. In addition to showing the flexibility of our services, we want to place you in a socially relevant environment, with issues that are important to the society around us and to us in Posten. There will certainly be some negative reactions from some environments, but we are prepared to deal with that. The right to love whoever you want is a fundamental human right and is not considered a political issue in free democratic societies in 2021. The Norwegian Post has connected people for 375 years and will continue to do so regardless of their gender orientation or identity.

