12/29/2021

Act. At 12:14 CET

Alicia mendoza

Now in winter with a greater number of viruses circulating in closed spaces and with the Omicron variant at the forefront of diseases, colds, colds and fever occur more frequently.

The fever that these infections generate can cause us a lot of fear due to the high temperatures we reach, especially young children, whose immune system is still under construction.

How can we lower this fever? Should we lower this fever at all costs? Lucía Galán, better known as Lucía my Pediatrician, answers these questions.

Do we always have to lower the fever?

Fever is not our enemy. It is a defense mechanism that our body generates to fight those pathogens or infections that we have in our body. “Fever is not a disease, it is one more piece of information, like vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose or cough & rdquor ;, points out Lucía.

Why is the fever generated? The human body is wise and when it detects a foreign agent, it raises the temperature. “Germs like to reproduce at low temperatures, and [nuestro cuerpo] turn up the heat to make it difficult for him & rdquor ;.

For this reason, Lucía says that “we don’t have to lower the fever at all costs & rdquor ;. “This rise in temperature stimulates our immune system. As a reaction to this fever, our body understands that it has to activate our immune system to make white blood cells and antibodies & rdquor ;, he adds.

At what point should we lower the fever with an antipyretic?

Lucía is blunt: “If our son is 38.5, he’s crushed and lying on the couch, he’s in pain and complains, yes we can give the antipyretic & rdquor ;. But he specifies that, if he has a good color, plays and is on the move, despite having a fever, he should not be given ibuprofen or paracetamol. Only when there is discomfort.

At what point do you have to worry and go to the pediatrician?

If our child maintains the fever for more than three days and on the fourth and fifth day it worsens, we must go to the pediatrician. Lucia repeats that you have to be attentive to the child’s general condition.

What can I do if they have a fever?

Lucia, my pediatrician gives four tips

Unwrap them: so that your body temperature does not increase further.Give them water: since fever dehydrates them.Give them a warm bathMaintain a neutral room temperature (between 22 and 24 degrees).