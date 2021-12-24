HELPMYCASH

Living as a couple implies facing all joint expenses, but you have to assess all the options: join finances, keep them separately or have three accounts.

Many couples wonder if they should pool their finances.

Living with a partner implies talking about money. How will the receipts be paid? How much money will each of you contribute to the common fund? The problem is that talking about money with your partner doesn’t always end well. In fact, the family finances can end up destroying more than one relationship if it is not managed correctly. What is the key to succeed?

Many couples wonder if they should bundle their finances or if it is better to keep them separate. Some choose to open a joint account in which to direct payroll, pay bills, save, etc. Others, on the other hand, prefer not to give up their financial independence and maintain their individual accounts. However, you can get to an intermediate solution that facilitates the management of finances as a couple, but that allows each member to maintain a certain degree of financial independence: having three accounts.

A very common formula is that each member of the couple has their own personal account in which to receive the payroll and, additionally,open a joint account for freeto meet common expenses (rent, household bills, etc.) and save, explain sources of the financial product comparer HelpMyCash.com.

With this option you can maintain a certain independence without sacrificing comfort. It is true that it is not necessary to have a joint account to manage the household economy, but, unless you want to spend all day using Bizum, it is a very practical option. On the other hand, keeping individual accounts makes it possible to preserve privacy and not have to justify all the expenses.

It is important to dialogue

When managing the joint account, from BBVA they point out that “the two people must be respectful and listen to each other, being empathetic and very aware of the other’s situation”. This implies adopt consensus strategies in order to manage household finances that adapt to the needs of each one.

On the other hand, It is necessary to define how much each one is going to contribute to the joint account. This distribution can be made in equal parts or depending on wages, to prevent the one who earns the least from being very drowned. In addition, it is important to prioritize the joint account and meet the goals imposed on the relationship. One trick is to schedule an automatic transfer from the personal account to the shared account at the beginning of each month, they advise from HelpMyCash.

In addition, it is important to communicate and adapt to the circumstances of each moment. For example, if you want to carry out new projects, the monthly contribution may have to be increased, while if one person is unemployed, the contributions of each may have to be redistributed. In any case, talking about money avoids tensions. A study by the Canadian TD Bank published at the beginning of the year indicated that the more respondents talked with their partners about finances, the less discussions they had about money.

And what should the perfect joint account look like?

Free. The ideal joint account should not have maintenance fees neither for administration nor for issuing ordinary transfers. In addition, it is convenient that each holder can have a card without annual fees.

If you choose to use the shared account only to manage common expenses, you should not have a mandatory link, since each member of the couple will receive their payroll in their own account.

“Nowadays, there is a wide offer of free accounts that do not oblige their holders to direct debit a payroll, “they explain in HelpMyCash. These products allow you to manage your day-to-day finances, from depositing and withdrawing money, to making transfers, direct debiting receipts, paying for purchases or sending money through Bizum.

If neither member of the couple is a BBVA customer, the Online account without commissions and without a link that the bank markets is an alternative to handle money between two. It can be opened with two cardholders (both must be new customers) and each will receive an Aqua debit card with no annual fees. The BBVA app, which has been awarded several times, allows you to create rules to save effortlessly, define budgets, organize expenses by categories and receive notifications about the charges that will be charged to the account in advance.

The Clara de Abanca Account It is also a solution for couples who do not want to pay commissions or direct their payroll to the joint account, since it is not a mandatory requirement. It admits up to two cardholders and the bank gives each one a free debit card. The entity offers discounts on purchases and gas stations, allows round the amount of purchases to save returns and consult expense reports through the app.

Openbank markets an account that can be used not only for couples, but also for friends and roommates, since it admits up to five headlines. It’s about theOpen Current Account, exempt from commissions and without mandatory linkage that, among other advantages, offers discounts on purchases. Of course, only the first cardholder will receive a free debit card. If the rest want one (it is not mandatory), they will have to pay 18 euros per year for each additional card. An advantage of the Openbank app, especially useful for couples who direct their receipts with the entity, is that the bank sends notifications before the receipts are uploaded, so that holders can take greater control of their finances. In addition, you can view the expenses by categories.

Both the BBVA account and the Abanca and Openbank accounts are contracted over the Internet and can be managed through online banking.

