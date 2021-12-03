12/03/2021 at 13:09 CET

When it seemed that there was some light at the end of the tunnel, at least in our country, the variant omicron It has turned everything upside down again. While in countries like Germany mandatory vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2, in Spain the administration of the third dose or booster dose has already begun.

And the questions arise again. Above all, among pregnant women, who were urged to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the summer due to the alarming increase in cases among this population group.

Now comes the booster dose, and from the Federation of Spanish Scientific Medical Associations (FACME) they clarify the doubts about the administration of this booster dose to pregnant women.

The official Covid-19 vaccination recommendations in Spain consider that a booster dose is necessary from 6 months after vaccination with mRNA (3 months after full vaccination with AZ or Janssen) to maintain protection.

And this recommendation “should therefore apply to pregnant women who are part of the groups included in these official recommendations.”

The specialists emphasize that “there is no data to suggest that the risk of the third dose is different from that of the previous doses, neither for the mother nor for the fetus.”

What vaccine and when to administer it?

The FACME recommends administering the booster dose of the mRNA vaccine starting 6 months after the second dose of mRNA.

And preferably from week 14 of gestation, once the period of greatest theoretical risk for the fetus by the vaccine has been surpassed and in order to have achieved full vaccination before reaching the period of maximum risk of complications from natural infection.

In any case, and “since there is no contraindication for vaccination in any trimester of pregnancy, the administration of the booster dose in the first trimester can be considered individually in those pregnant women with the presence of comorbidity or high risk of exposure.”

What if the first doses were AstraZeneca or Janssen?

Many women have become pregnant after receiving the vaccination schedule with the two doses of AstraZeneca or the one dose of Janssen. In these cases, the FACME indicates that, unless there is a decision to the contrary, “continue the vaccination” using an mRNA vaccine for the booster dose.

Specialists indicate that, in these cases, the additional dose can be given from 3 months after complete vaccination.

A group very vulnerable to Covid-19

FACME experts recall that “it has been shown that pregnant women have a higher risk of severe COVID-19, admission to the ICU, need for mechanical ventilation and death than the general population, although the absolute risk remains low.”

“In addition, they could have an increased risk of adverse pregnancy-related outcomes, such as preterm delivery and some related neonatal risks.”

They also add that “experience with the use of vaccines in pregnancy shows the wide margin of safety of these, even in the case of classically contraindicated vaccines such as attenuated vaccines.”

«In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, which do not contain live agents, the increasing accumulated experience, which currently comes mostly from pregnant women vaccinated in the second or third trimesters, has not shown warning signs in relationship with the pregnancy itself and the newborns ”.

For all these reasons, the Federation of Spanish Scientific Medical Associations insists on the recommendation to vaccinate pregnant women, also with the booster dose.