We’re going to review if the Cincinnati Reds should trade Mike Moustakas to the MLB.

After falling short in this year’s wild-card race, the Reds’ offseason has mostly continued along bitter lines for the team’s fans.

The team’s general manager said the club “must align our payroll with our resources,” apparently forecasting a bleak winter of budget cuts in Cincinnati.

In the four weeks since then, all the rumors surrounding the club have been about other teams trying to acquire Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray or Tyler Mahle.

However, if you are from the Reds and want to cut money from your payroll, a preferable option might be someone whose name has not appeared in the trade rumors: Mike Moustakas.

“Moose” has two years left on the four-year, $ 64MM contract he signed two years ago, then the largest free agent contract in Reds franchise history. (That mark was tied the following month with the Castellanos deal.)

Moustakas will make $ 16 million in 2022, $ 18 million in 2023 and then Cincinnati has a $ 20 million club option for 2024 that comes with a $ 4 million purchase.

That $ 16 million salary for 2022 makes him the second-highest-paid player on the team, behind only Joey Votto.

The problem for the Reds is that trading Moustakas would now be selling low, as he just had an injury-ravaged season that was the worst in years, perhaps the worst of his career.

The infielder made multiple trips to the disabled list due to problems with his heel, resulting in 62 games and 206 plate appearances.

Even when he was able to go out into the field, Moustakas did not resemble his old self.

From 2015 to 2020, Moustakas reached .262 / .326 / .490, which equates to a wRC + of 113 and 12.5 fWAR.

In 2021, he dropped a meager .208 / .282 / .372, producing a wRC + of 70 and a negative fWAR of 0.4, both worst in his career.

Trading players when their value is low is generally a reckless strategy, but for a Reds team on a budget, it could be the least bad option they have.

On paper, they currently have a platoon at third base, with Moustakas sharing time with Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez.

However, Suarez is also coming off an offseason and doesn’t have the injuries to blame (although he could blame the team’s reckless attempts to turn him into a shortstop at the age of 29).

Suarez has three years and $ 35MM left on his contract, with a salary of $ 11.3MM in 2022.

That means the club currently has more than $ 27MM dedicated to third base, between Suárez and Moustakas.

For a club looking to cut costs, that seems even less smart than bargaining low at one of them.

Despite coming off a terrible campaign, it is not out of the question that another club can see the reasons for optimism.

At 33, Moustakas is not too old to return to his former form, as evidenced by his teammate Votto, who just had a tremendous year in his 37-year season.

If he can regain health, he could be seen as an intriguing low-priced candidate.

But everything seems to indicate that the Reds would have to sweeten the pot of any Moose-based deal, perhaps including prospects.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada