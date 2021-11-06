11/06/2021 at 23:38 CET

Capital day on the second day of the Roller Experience 360 ​​La Marina Sur de València where spectators have enjoyed the best national and international Skateboarding, Scooter and Roller Freestyle riders.

In the Spanish Roller Freestyle Championship there was a double for the Bilbao Mery Munoz in Street and Park feminine and triumph of the Catalan Raul Quiles in Park and Xavi Eguino, in Street demonstrating the high level and improvement of Spanish skaters.

For its part, the Spanish Scooter team has played a very prominent role in the European Championships, obtaining a place in the finals of the European Championship that will take place on Sunday. In Street there have been five riders classified for the final and in Park, Alex Gonzalez and Alex Perez they will represent the national team.

The highlight of the day was the Valencia European Skateboarding Open in which the best skaters on the national and international scene gathered. A great show for the large public gathered in La Marina. Brazilians Virginia Fortes and Ivan Monteiro they have passed as first and will be the big favorites in the final.

Lusardi impact

The story of Marcelo lusardi The attendees of this second day of the Roller Experience were impressed by a skateboarder who at 18 years old lost his vision as a result of a rare, degenerative disease that affected the optic nerve. The shock led him to isolation and a break with his previous life including skateboarding. Until a blind person, like him, practically pulled him out of his home confinement and dragged him back to the street where his friends continued to practice the sport of his life. The reunion was emotional, but it did not provoke a compassionate response, but, on the contrary, a proposal on the edge of impossible: “You can continue being a skateboarder & rdquor ;, they encouraged him.

And that is how, with their support and the firm personal conviction of not giving up, he returned to perform his tricks and skills. Although simple, infinitely more complicated and challenging. His perseverance has made him an example and a benchmark for sport beyond skateboarding. LusardiWith the only help of a cane, he made an exhibition for the public, especially of humility and courage in the face of life.

In another area, the waste recycling workshop led by Recicla con los 5 Sentidos in the Kid area of ​​the Roller Experience 360 ​​was also a success, a project of the Valencian Community specialized in environmental education and awareness through face-to-face and free recycling workshops made of glass, paper, cardboard, containers of all kinds and electrical and electronic devices, in this case focused on stimulating the little ones in caring for our environment.

This Sunday the curtain falls on this first edition of Roller Experience 360 ​​with the finals of the spectacular European and Spanish Scooter and Roller Freestyle Championships. In the Street Park, turn for the continental finals of Roller Freestyle, the outcome of the Valencia European Skateboarding Open and the final of the European Scooter Championship, with great Spanish representation.

Official Competition Hours Sunday, November 7

Sunday, November 7 (PARK):

9: 00h – 12: 30h: Final Championship of Spain of Scooter Freestyle (Sub-15, MAS. And FEM.).

12: 30h – 14: 30h: Final European Scooter Freestyle Championship (MAS.).

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Final European Roller Freestyle Championship (MAS.).

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Final European Roller Freestyle Championship (FEM.).

Sunday, November 7 (STREET):

11: 00h – 12: 00h: Final European Roller Freestyle Championship (FEM.).

12: 00h – 13: 00h: Final European Roller Freestyle Championship (MAS.).

13: 00h – 15: 00h: Final Valencia European Skateboarding Open (FEM. And MAS.).

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Final European Scooter Championship (MAS.).