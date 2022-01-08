Since the beginning of her artistic career, Lucero has positioned herself as one of the most important singers and actresses on Mexican TV, as her talent and beauty made her the favorite of all.

The currently 52-year-old actress made her debut on the small screen since she was a child, and over the years she has shared her maturity both professionally and personally.

Related news

Within his artistic career, Lucero has captivated his followers as the protagonist of different melodramas and at the same time he has continued his career as a singer.

While in the personal, she has been in a relationship with the businessman Michel Kuri for nine years, shortly after he divorced Manuel Mijares with whom she has two children.

And it is that Lucero and her ex-husband not only formed one of the favorite musical dumbbells, but they were also a dream marriage and a family that was complemented by the arrival of their children.

But in recent months, it has been young people who have stolen the cameras of their famous parents, and especially the youngest of the family, Lucerito Mijares, who has become the favorite.

The 16-year-old girl has captivated everyone with her voice and charisma, as she has even surpassed the fame of her parents despite the criticisms and comparisons made by her haters.

And it is that many Internet users through social networks have shared that the theater star has not inherited the good genes from his mother, but they are linked by a strange condition.

Are Lucero and her daughter sick?

Through social networks a video of both stars has been viralized where he has revealed that mother and daughter are much more similar than everyone imagines.

It should be noted that the two have always been characterized by having a fairly close relationship despite their busy schedule from Lucero and their studies abroad from Lucerito.

In the video, it has caused a lot of sensation on the network, because the fans have shown that mother and daughter are just as distracted when they were the same age, because their way of giving interviews is the same.

In the video it is clearly seen how the two Luceros “miss the plane” as they take a moment to talk to the press, and bring out their most tender and charming phase.

As expected, fans have fallen more in love with both stars than they already were, as they confirm the transparency and authenticity of both in front of the cameras.

Follow Herald USA in Google news, do CLICK HERE