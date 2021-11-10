Updated on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – 18:19

The company expresses “its surprise” at the information published in which Iberdrola sources accused it of making it difficult to install marine wind parks due to their prices

Sidenor factory in Basauri Iaki AndrsAraba Press

The leading European Basque company in the production of special steels Sidenor has responded to the statements of Iberdrola, which assured that its prices made it difficult to install marine wind farms. The steelmaker has explained that its production for this sector is “marginal”.

The company has expressed “its surprise” in a statement in which it argues that the published information “contains inaccurate data, which Sidenor attributes to poor knowledge on the part of Iberdrola of the situation and the activity of the company.”

Thus, they explain that their production of special steel “is directed mainly to the automobile market”. “Sales to the marine wind industry are absolutely marginal with respect to the company’s total sales”, they argue, and represent “less than 2%” of this total. “In this context, the influence of Sidenor prices on the development of global offshore wind energy can be considered as practically nil.”

In addition, they recall that until October 31 they have not applied “any price increase as a result of the rising cost of electricity.” “The company has so far endured the disproportionate rise in the price of electricity against its income statement,” they defend.

It should be remembered that in this ‘hitch’, Iberdrola sources responded in turn to the statements that the chairman of Sidenor, Jos Antonio Jainaga, he had done in his position as president of the Association of Companies with Large Energy Consumption (AEGE). According to Jainaga, the current electricity pricing system is “aberrant” and demands for the industry “the legal security demanded by electricity companies.” In his opinion, with the current energy prices, the industries “are going to the hole”.

Likewise, Sidenor denies that it is buying electricity through a closed-price contract: “Throughout the year 2021 it is paying 90% of its electricity supply at the wholesale market price, which in October has risen to 200 / MWh compared to an average of the last 10 years of just over 46 / MWh “.

Finally, they highlight that since the price escalation began in February “Sidenor has not received any offer from Iberdrola that would allow it to face such negative price evolution”.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more