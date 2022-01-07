.

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier has died at 94, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

The outlet confirmed news of the actor’s death with the Bahamian Foreign Minister’s office on Friday, January 7, 2022. He died on January 6. Details surrounding the death, including the cause and location of his death, are not yet known.

The day of his funeral has also not been revealed yet.

Here’s everything we know about Sidney Poitier:

Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win an Oscar

According to Poitier’s obituary from the New York Post, the actor’s career spanned 71 years and he is best known for his roles in such films as A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and Uptown Saturday Night.

Poitier got his start in the entertainment industry by moving from the Bahamas to New York City at age 16, according to PBS. While in New York, he “found work as a janitor at the American Negro Theater in exchange for acting lessons.” His film debut came in 1950 when he played Dr. Luther Brooks in the film No Way Out, which was “racially charged.”

Poitier continued to break down barriers when he became the first black actor to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actor category in 1959. His role in The Defiant Ones earned him a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award, according to the outlet. .

He wouldn’t win the Oscar for that movie, but in 1963 he did. His role as Homer Smith in Lilies of the Field earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, the first time a black man had ever won that honor.

President Barack Obama presented Sidney Poitier with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009

In 2009, the first African-American president, Barack Obama, presented Sidney Poitier with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

He was honored for his many roles that discussed and highlighted racial issues in America.

“I chose to interpret only those parts that reflected how I saw myself and how I viewed my country,” Poitier said in 2009, according to the Associated Press.

The tributes to Sidney Poitier flooded the social networks when the news of his death was known

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love. (📷Sam Falk / NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw – Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Fans, fellow actors and the media offered their tributes to the actor on Friday.

“This man is a true legend, top-notch, of the highest caliber. A real loss. RIP Sidney Poitier, ”tweeted journalist Oliver Willis. “I was thinking yesterday that someone should approach Sidney Poitier for one last interview before it was too late. RIP a pioneer, ”another journalist tweeted.

“What an iconic actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, kind, warm and genuinely regal man. RIP, sir. With love, ”another person tweeted.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Sidney Poitier. He had the rare combination of charisma and skill that made him the perfect movie star. His legacy lives on and opens the way forward, ”an actress tweeted.

“Watching Sidney Poitier as a child in A RAISIN IN THE SUN & GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER was like watching the story unfold. He gave many black artists his spark because of how he broke barriers during the Golden Age in Hollywood. A true legend who created a legacy for all of us, ”tweeted a fan.

“I’ve posted a photo before, but while many remember #SidneyPoitier for his performance, I just want to acknowledge that he was also a righteous freedom fighter,” Bakari Sellers tweeted along with a photo of Poitier with Martin Luther King Jr.

