Sidney Poitier passed away at 94 years of age. The Oscar-winning actor was one of the last figures to come from the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood. In a time full of conflict and racism, the interpreter made a name for himself with titles such as ¿Sabes Who Comes to Dinner? – 68%, To The Teacher, with Love – 92% and The Sun Shines For All – 100%, among many others. He is also the first black man to win an Academy Award for Best Leading Actor for his work on Lilies of the Field, where he played Homer Smith, a man who helps build a chapel in the desert.

The cause of his death has not been released, but the news comes from media in the Bahamas, where he lived. Just last December the development of a Broadway musical was confirmed based on his life and his career that will be named Sidney. His presence on camera was undeniable and outside of the film sets he was known for his friendly and approachable personality, as well as being a professional in every way. That is why there has always been an interest in his life and what he had to go through to become an actor.

His interest in this art did not appear in his childhood. In reality, Poitier went through various jobs and lied about his age to enter the army, and it was there that he first approached the theater. There he experienced several things at the same time that marked his particular ambition. To begin with, she had no background or education in singing, dancing, or acting, and she also had a heavy accent, so she constantly had to face criticism from her peers at the American Negro Theater. In 1950 he got a small role in No way out And so he began to take his first steps in Hollywood.

The work that really managed to open the doors for him was The Defiant Ones, where he worked alongside Tony Curtis. The chemistry between the two and Poitier’s talent launched him to fame and over the years he remained one of the most beloved presences by the public and his colleagues.

Of course, Sidney Poitier He will also go down in history for all the barriers that he managed to break, not only as a black man who could actively participate in Hollywood and Broadway, but also by being part of stories relevant to the social context of the time. In 1967, the actor appears in Do You Know Who’s Coming to Dinner?, whose main theme was to portray the experience of an interracial couple. Similarly, he brought Detective Virgil Tibbs to life on 3 different occasions for a commercially successful franchise of his own.

But acting was not the only terrain he stepped on. Poitier also directed 9 projects where he worked with figures such as James Earl Jones, Gene Wilder and Johnny sekka. In 2002 he received an honorary Oscar for his work and in his speech he spoke about the importance of creators helping to break down the barriers of prejudice:

They [directores y guionistas] they knew the odds were against them. Still, those filmmakers persevered, speaking through their art to the best within all of us. And I was benefited by their effort. America benefited from their efforts. And, in many ways, the world benefited from their efforts.

Despite his great effort and what it meant to people of color, the major awards, including the Academy, still do not solve many of their problems of racism. Although year after year more and more stories are produced on these topics or made by artists of various races, there is still a long way to go before they are fairly recognized. Since the Oscars were first broadcast, only 20 black actors have won the various acting categories. This year, Denzel Washington could break a record if he takes a third statuette for The Tragedy of Macbeth – 90%. The legacy of Sidney Poitier remains strong for established players and for those who want to be part of the industry.

