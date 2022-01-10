Sidney Poitier has died at 94, legend of the cinema with a very extensive career of 71 years behind him. In it, feature films such as ‘To the teacher, with affection’, ‘In the heat of the night’ and ‘Do you know who’s coming to dinner?’ Stand out. The sad news has been announced by the Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell. The cause of his death is still unknown.

Poitier grew up in the Bahamas although he moved to Florida as a teenager. It was at this stage in his life that he decided to join a theater group, thus landing his first film role as a high school student in ‘Semilla de maldad’ in 1955. He later starred alongside Tony Curtis in “Leak in Chains,” for which he earned his first Oscar nomination.

But it was not until 1964 that the interpreter, activist, director and diplomat became the first black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for ‘A Voice in the Shadows’, an award that he would repeat in 2002 on an honorary basis. Throughout his career, which has more than fifty films, he was also nominated several times for the Golden Globes (10), BAFTA (6), Laurel (8) …

The networks say goodbye

As soon as the event was known, the networks were flooded with messages of affection for Poitier and his family. Some describe it as a “symbol of racial integration”Others prefer to remember mythical phrases of the star in their films, such as, “You consider yourself a man of color. And I consider myself a man” from ‘Do you know who’s coming to dinner?’.

Jeffrey Wright from ‘No time to die’ mourns the loss with some nice words: “What a historic actor. Really unique. What a good, kind, warm and genuinely majestic man. DEP, sir. With love“.

Former United States Ambassador to South Africa, Patrick Gaspard, highlights the importance it had for black representation: “It is almost impossible to have to describe the importance of Sidney Poitier to millions of people. It is like trying to explain the concept of gravity. He was our terrain and had a seismic impact on the black representation. We knew and loved him like a member of the family. “

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, star of ‘500 Days With Her’, also pays tribute to him by writing: “Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the great“.