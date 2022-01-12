The ERA (effectiveness in average earned runs of a pitcher), has been for baseball the mother statistic in the analysis of pitchers, which has evolved in such a way that with new formulas adjusted towards this we could predict that sooner or later it will remain. replaced.

As ERA in baseball, it is known as the record that we can obtain in a simple way by calculating the earned runs that a pitcher gives divided by the number of innings thrown, although many details we know that they end up being left out.

During recent times we have seen how the FIP has been gaining greater notoriety, since it is a statistic almost equal to the ERA, with the difference that the FIP is the average of earned runs of an independent pitcher in situations where the defense of his team intervenes. team.

Outside of the FIP and the ERA, since 2010 a statistic called Average Interactive Runs Won with Skills (SIERA) has been available on the Baseball Prospectus and Fangraphs sites, which could well be the replacement of the ERA to measure the performance of a pitcher.

The SIERA estimates the effectiveness through the walk rate, strikeout rate and the rate of shots, eliminating the effects of the stadium of play and defense. The main factor of the SIERA is to realize how the prevention of runs increases when at the same time the rate of roll increases and, decreases as more hits are accumulated.

For example, the 2021 Yankees had SIERA’s fourth-best record at 3.81, although the team’s ERA was 3.76 and the team ranked sixth in the MLB for that section. Although, unlike SIERA, the ERA does not tell us that the Yankees generated a roll-over rate of 41.9% in contacts against them and only 18.6% of lines, which was the lowest mark in the league.

SIERA gives the Yankees that special value that the ERA is far from telling us, which is well corroborated by the brand that in 2021 the league batting average against ground was only .241, while against lines it was overwhelming of .637.

In addition to evident the value that for the Yankees pitching is added when pitching at Yankee Stadium, which is a more offensive-friendly park, which the ERA does not take into account, but the SIERA does.

SIERA tries to give a special value to what the pitching achieves individually with the factors against him and in his favor, making a more fair statistic for the analysis.

SIERA pitchers records are available from the 2002 season to the present.