10/15/2021 at 2:51 PM CEST

Sport.es

A total of 77 state-of-the-art guns have been incorporated into the system of snow produced from Sierra Nevada for the winter season 2021/22, with which the Granada resort takes a further step in the renewal and modernization of the snowmobiling devices of its ski area. Since the 19/20 season, Sierra Nevada has already installed new 210 guns, which stand out for their high performance in marginal conditions of temperature and humidity, and high efficiency in the consumption of light and water.

Precisely, the electrical performance of these devices has allowed their co-financing with the Andalusia ERDF Operational Program Through REACT-EU resources, intended for energy saving projects, as part of the European Union’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 77 new cannons, coming from the Italian multinational Techno Alpin, are being installed these days by the Produced Snow department of Cetursa Sierra Nevada following the snow consolidation criteria of the main axes of the station. Of the total, 63 are fixed cannons, while the rest (14) are mobile, which allows to reinforce production wherever it is required.

Due to technical characteristics, 40 are high-pressure guns (models TL8 and TL9), with less production capacity than high-pressure guns, but with more possibilities of operation in adverse weather conditions. For their part, 37 low pressure snow devices are from the TR10 and TT10 models, with greater capacity and production distribution, so they are especially suitable for flooding large areas and slopes with steep slopes.

Thus, the new consignment will be distributed in the Borreguiles areas (Perdiz, Pesetas, Zorro and Rebeco tracks), Río (Río and Maribel tracks), Loma de Dílar (tracks Loma de Dílar, Montebajo and Villén), Parador-Cauchiles (Águila tracks, Fajalauza gate and Arcos de las Pesas). This last area, especially the slopes that connect the Pradollano urbanization and the ski area, will be reinforced with relocated canyons that still present a high degree of efficiency in producing snow.

The only two points of snow in the access to the Laguna de las Yeguas (Trout track) will be renovated with new cannons.

During the last three seasons, the renewal of the produced snow system has led to the removal of more than 180 old devices, between automatic and manual.