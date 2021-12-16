The number of participants in group video calls is increased, and you will no longer have any excuse to congratulate all your family and friends on the holidays with the best security and privacy.

There are dozens of instant messaging applications on the market, some more popular than others, and surely some such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal come to mind, which are the most used, although the first one taking a great advantage in regard to users over the rest.

Each of the applications is strong in a specific functionality, and Signal has always been the first choice for those who have sought greater security and privacy in their conversations, although it was still a long way off when it comes to group video calls, until today. .

Signal has announced a major update Expanding up to 40 participants in an end-to-end encrypted video call, and that is good news to further safeguard your privacy and security in your increasingly important online conversations.

Signal now supports 40 person group calls. Building large end-to-end encrypted group calls required some new engineering. Learn how we did it here: https://t.co/i27rRqkI4l – Signal (@signalapp) December 15, 2021

Until now, Signal offered group calls with up to five participants with end-to-end encryption, but thanks to the introduction of a new technology they have managed to expand the participation of the participants up to 40.

This is great news, and more so now that the Christmas holidays are approaching, where people from all over the world make video calls to get in touch with their family and friends.

But to get to offer this new feature they have faced several challenges in recent months.

They first discovered that with their existing open source solution could not scale the system to more than eight participants in this type of end-to-end encrypted video calls.

With this they were forced to create your own open source calling service that is based on selective forwarding technology where each of the participants depends on servers that forward their audio and video to others without altering or viewing the content.

Regarding WhatsApp, so far they offer encrypted video calls for up to eight participants, with which Signal manages to surpass the Meta application in this characteristic, key for these Christmas dates.