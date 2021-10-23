A suitable match to see interesting ingredients in the Rockets cocktail, the final flavor of which is not known until it is mixed a little more. The Thunder came to his house and, boy, what problems is that team going to have to link victories and, even if it is, team rhythm to take into account. So it was a special day, Stephen Silas could move the shaker to his liking and go testing. It was not so. She preferred not to tie up the first victory of the season, because she seemed pretty well on track at halftime, but to show her power with the men she will count on most during it. It was a review, 124-91, Oklahoma City’s second at the start of the season. Complicated ballot for Daigneault.

The Texans’ coach used a nine-player rotation for most of the game, bringing in only the rarer players when the game expired. Garuba is in that second group, he played six minutes and did not score, and not in a first in which Wood, Theis and also rookie Alperen Sengun are members as interiors. The main center, Christian Wood, was the leading scorer with 29 points and added 14 rebounds to his account. On the Thunder side there is little to highlight, not even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with former ACB Deck and Krejci going through a situation exactly like Garuba’s and only with the Czech scoring.

The Rockets won all four quarters. They did not lose neither the one of the détente. A placid night in a season that may be less turbulent than expected, and unless the previous one was taken for granted, but adding victories is always to rejoice. In the middle of the night you could see that there was going to be no reaction and for the Thunder it was worse, the distance went to 33 and they ended up asking for the time.

They had several fronts to stop those of Oklahoma. The incursions into the painting of Gordon, Green or Porter, for example. They were a soft resistance and the outsiders took advantage to win by speed or in contact and score baskets. Wood, on the other hand, received the ball in different areas and played it correctly, be it beating the post after turn or making room for an outside shot. In the first quarter the distance rose to 13 and in the next three the visitors’ task was to survive to give an image as less distorted as possible.

The Thunder did not connect with each other at any time and looking to the other side this game is interpreted as a good sample to see if Porter will monopolize too much with Green on the side. And it is possible. Gordon is also there if he does not leave the team, he scored 22 today. Jalen’s Rookie of the Year nomination may be contingent on his handling of the ball and in this game he showed that he still lacks stripes.