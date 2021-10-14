10/14/2021 at 5:41 PM CEST

Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva, the main novelty in training this Thursday, seems recovered from his last injury and could play, after a month off, on Saturday against Mallorca.

Silva suffered muscle discomfort on September 16 in the warm-up of the Europa League game that opened the group stage against PSV in Eindhoven and, since then, he has undergone specific training sessions until he rejoins the group two days away for the match against the Balearic team.

The loss of one of the best players of the team has taken less toll than on other occasionsAlthough the results have suffered with two wins and four draws in the series of games in which Silva has been absent.

La Real also recovers Norwegian Alexander Sorloth, who was injured three weeks ago in Granada and who would also be available for Saturday if he does not suffer in the last session after being another of the novelties of this Thursday’s training.

The discharge of both and the arrival of the internationals who have been called up with their national teams, such as Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Alexander Isak and Beñat Turrientes, has created almost a staff surplus for Imanol Alguacil, who For the match against Mallorca he also has Asier Illarramendi and will have only four safe casualties.

There are four players who have their recovery more delayed and who will not enter the call, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico and Jon Guridi, as well as attacker Carlos Fernández, who after his knee operation is going to miss most of the season.