11/08/2021 at 11:16 CET

Sport.es

The bad streak of SilverStorm El Salvador in the last Valladolid derbies it came to an end with an incontestable group performance in the fourth day of the present Honor Division League, after which the first six positions remain intact, although with a nuance favorable to the team of Juan Carlos Perez.

The chamizo team moves one point away (thanks to the offensive bonus) from their immediate pursuers, the Santboiana, the Lexus Alcobendas and the Barça Rugby, who also won and remain tied on points. He does so after completing an outstanding first half against him VRAC Entrepinares Cheese and a second intelligent and pragmatic, which served to win by 14-43 and beat his eternal rival for the first time since October 2018, in the Super Cup.

The improvement of Intxausti Gernika Group From the first date of the championship it has been more than evident, but this time it was not enough to take the victory, although he did manage to banish 0 from his scoreboard by rescuing the defensive bonus against Barça, thanks to a commendable final arreón, Thus executing several notable sections of the game, although they made too many errors in the static phases and did not always know how to avoid the counterattacks of their rival. Similar feeling the one that the Recoletas Burgos-University of Burgos after the reissue of the last Cup final, since his good performance against Alcobendas obtained very little prize.

For his part, Enerside Sciences managed to stop the energetic comeback attempt of the CR La Vila, which was about to give a good scare to a Sevillian team that had signed an excellent first 40 minutes.

Two weeks ago, during the international break, the early match between the AMPO Ordizia and the Complutense Cisneros, with victory for the Basques, so both have rested this weekend and will compete again next.